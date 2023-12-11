Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

ISTANBUL
Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

Sabancı Holding, one of Türkiye’s largest industrial groups, has invested in the U.S.-based company Fernhay Solutions through its corporate venture capital fund Sabancı Ventures.

With this investment, the number of companies in which Sabancı Ventures has directly invested has reached 11, and the number of foreign-based portfolio companies has reached six, the conglomerate said in a statement.

Fernhay Solutions, a provider of sustainable city and last-mile delivery solutions, has Temsa, one of the Sabancı Group companies, as its production partner, according to the statement.

Fernhay's e-Cargo bike and eWalker have been developed in partnership with UPS and are already on the roads in three continents, nine countries and 20 cities.

Gökhan Eyigün, the president of Sabancı Holding's Strategy and Business Development Group, underlined their commitment to shaping the "Sabancı of the future" through investments centered on technology and sustainability while simultaneously safeguarding and expanding their core businesses.

"Our investments serve as a strong indication of our long-term strategic vision."

The group company Brisa took a very important step towards transformation into a tire-focused mobility company with the Arvento acquisition it made last year, he said.

“Another industrial group company, Temsa, continues to strengthen its transformation into an automotive-focused technology company with the steps it takes in the field of smart mobility while increasing its competence in zero-emission vehicles.”

“Continuing our strategic partnership will bring us closer together and pave the way for the launch of Fernhay Solutions in Türkiye,” said Bill Wachtel, the chairman of Fernhay Solutions.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minimum wage talks set to kick off

Minimum wage talks set to kick off
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minimum wage talks set to kick off

    Minimum wage talks set to kick off

  2. Fast-track visa ‘to lure Turkish tourists to Greek islands’

    Fast-track visa ‘to lure Turkish tourists to Greek islands’

  3. Disinflation has begun and will accelerate, says Şimşek

    Disinflation has begun and will accelerate, says Şimşek

  4. Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

    Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

  5. Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

    Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions
Recommended
Minimum wage talks set to kick off

Minimum wage talks set to kick off
Fast-track visa ‘to lure Turkish tourists to Greek islands’

Fast-track visa ‘to lure Turkish tourists to Greek islands’
Disinflation has begun and will accelerate, says Şimşek

Disinflation has begun and will accelerate, says Şimşek
Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties
Federal Reserve expected to pause again as inflation edges closer to its target

Federal Reserve expected to pause again as inflation edges closer to its target
China deflation accelerated in November

China deflation accelerated in November
WORLD Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia on Monday unveiled plans to slash the number of migrants arriving in the country, hoping to curb a post-pandemic surge and address voter anger at the rising cost of living.
ECONOMY Minimum wage talks set to kick off

Minimum wage talks set to kick off

The commission, comprised of representatives from the government, employers' and labor unions, is set to hold the first round of talks on the minimum wage for millions of workers today.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.