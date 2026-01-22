S&P expects modest recovery in Turkish banks’ profitability

S&P expects modest recovery in Turkish banks’ profitability

LONDON
S&P expects modest recovery in Turkish banks’ profitability

S&P Global Ratings expects Turkish banks to post a modest improvement in profitability in 2026, supported by expanding net interest margins.

In a new report S&P Global Ratings stated that “the pace of margin recovery, and therefore near-term earnings growth for banks, will be driven by the magnitude and timing of future policy rate cuts.”

The ratings agency noted that banks with a higher proportion of funding in Turkish Liras — particularly those using money market instruments with quicker repricing dynamics than deposits and those with greater reliance on demand deposits — are positioned to benefit more rapidly and to a greater extent from the recovery in margins.

The report also emphasized that banks are likely to maintain adequate capital levels. However, S&P warned that “persisting economic imbalances continue to pressure banks’ asset quality.” On a more positive note, the agency highlighted that external debt rollover rates have increased and that dollarization of deposits is expected to stabilize at current levels.

S&P cautioned that the future direction of monetary policy, domestic political developments and global geopolitical factors remain key risks to its forecast.

The report specifically pointed to potential escalations along Türkiye’s borders with Syria and Iran, as well as possible disruptions to trade stemming from recently announced U.S. sanctions on countries doing business with Iran.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

    Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

  2. Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

    Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

  3. Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

  4. Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

    Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

  5. İYİ Party retools top board following convention

    İYİ Party retools top board following convention
Recommended
Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats
Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 37 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 37 percent
Domestic tourism spending surges 35 percent in third quarter of 2025

Domestic tourism spending surges 35 percent in third quarter of 2025
Capacity utilization in manufacturing at 74.4 percent

Capacity utilization in manufacturing at 74.4 percent
Turkish consumer confidence up, but business confidence falls in January

Turkish consumer confidence up, but business confidence falls in January
Nvidia boss sees trillions in AI spending ahead

Nvidia boss sees 'trillions' in AI spending ahead
Japan records 5th straight yearly trade deficit

Japan records 5th straight yearly trade deficit
WORLD Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

The United Arab Emirates will host "trilateral" talks on the Ukraine war this week with Ukrainian, U.S. and Russian officials, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rallied Thursday after President Donald Trump rowed back on threats to hit key European countries with tariffs over their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿