Russians, Ukrainians give boost to Antalya’s local economy

ANTALYA

Russians and Ukrainians who have moved to the Mediterranean province of Antalya after the war broke out are giving a boost to the local economy, but there are also some downsides to this influx, according to a local business leader.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 Russians and Ukrainians settled in Antalya after the conflict began. They have either bought or rented a house in the city center or the districts of Alanya and Kemer.

Local businesses are booming with the arrival of Russians and Ukrainians, especially in the districts of Kaş, Alanya and Konyaaltı, said Adlıhan Dere, the president of the Antalya Union of Chamber of Merchants and Craftsmen (AESOB).

“Particularly, hair salons and beauty parlors have been the main beneficiaries,” he said, adding that there are both upsides and downsides to the rising Russian and Ukrainian population in the city.

For instance, Russians and Ukrainians are leasing out their houses to tourists and holidaymakers, Dere explained.

“The houses they purchased have literally turned into hotels, hostels, or apartment hotels. That is not good for local hotels in Antalya, as they are losing customers.”

There is a big difference between the number of foreign tourists who arrived at the airport and the number of holidaymakers staying at the hotels, Dere noted. “This means many vacationers are choosing houses [rented out by Russians and Ukrainians] over hotels.”

However, on the upside, unlike the tourists who stay at the all-inclusive hotels, the occupants of those houses go out for shopping, stopping by the grocery stores and supermarkets and spending money, giving a boost to local businesses during their stay, Dere said.

Dere also noted that amid the influx of Russians and Ukrainians, property prices have been on the rise in the city.

“The price of a house, which should normally sell for $100,000, has climbed to $250,000. Foreigners can obtain citizenship if they invest at least $250,000 in a Turkish property. This citizenship by investments scheme is the reason for the rising rents and property prices in Antalya,” Dere said.

There has been another unlikely beneficiary of the influx of Russians and Ukrainians: Photo studios in the city.

“Russian and Ukrainians want to have their photos taken with a scenic view in the background, such as an ancient amphitheater, streets with old houses, orange groves or lavender fields, beaches and the sea,” photographer Aytaç Develi said, adding that some 80 percent of his customers are women.

“This is good for our business. But we also have foreigners doing this business illegally on social media. We have filed complaints against them. No action has been taken yet,” Develi said.