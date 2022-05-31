Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine

  • May 31 2022 07:00:00

Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine

MOSCOW
Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine

Russian subscribers have lost access to streaming giant Netflix in the latest pullout of a Western company over the conflict in Ukraine.    

The Netflix site and apps were no longer available from Friday and a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that subscribers no longer had access.  

“This is the fulfilment of the withdrawal from the Russian market” announced in March, a Netflix spokesperson told AFP on Monday.    

The US-based platform announced in early March that it was withdrawing from Russia after Moscow sent thousands of troops into pro-Western Ukraine.    

The spokesperson said the company had waited until the end of the current billing cycle before cutting off customers.    

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, but was a minor player in Russia.    

The company said in an April letter to shareholders that it had lost 700,000 paid subscribers as a result of its withdrawal from Russia, blaming the pullout for its first global drop in subscribers in a decade.    

Netflix is among a host of foreign companies that have announced the suspension of operations or outright withdrawal from Russia since the launch of Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine on February 24.

economy,

TURKEY Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower
MOST POPULAR

  1. Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

    Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

  2. Ancient hammam in Istanbul on sale for $2 million

    Ancient hammam in Istanbul on sale for $2 million

  3. Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

    Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

  4. Turkey, EU to hold senior-level political dialogue

    Turkey, EU to hold senior-level political dialogue

  5. Face mask mandate on public transport lifted

    Face mask mandate on public transport lifted
Recommended
VW accused of ‘slavery’ practices under Brazil dictatorship

VW accused of ‘slavery’ practices under Brazil dictatorship
Minister sees first-quarter growth at 7 pct

Minister sees first-quarter growth at 7 pct
Inflation in Germany, Spain climbs again in May

Inflation in Germany, Spain climbs again in May
Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues
Victoria’s Secret pays $8.3 mn settlement to sacked Thai workers

Victoria’s Secret pays $8.3 mn settlement to sacked Thai workers
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade

Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
WORLD Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers killed by a gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”

ECONOMY Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine

Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine

Russian subscribers have lost access to streaming giant Netflix in the latest pullout of a Western company over the conflict in Ukraine.
SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.