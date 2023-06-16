Russians’ holiday bookings for Türkiye on rise

Russians’ holiday bookings for Türkiye on rise

ISTANBUL
Russians’ holiday bookings for Türkiye on rise

Russian tourists’ bookings for holidays in Türkiye, especially in Antalya, have increased by 20 percent in the past few weeks compared with April and May, Turkish daily Milliyet has reported.

Russian holidaymakers had delayed vacation plans due to the ongoing war and elevated inflation which eroded their purchasing power. Russians were looking for alternative destinations to Türkiye.

Holiday costs also increased in Türkiye, which also kept Russian travelers away from the country.

However, in June, Russians started to return to Türkiye as they were not very satisfied with the services they received in other countries.

Tourism activity was slow particularly in May, acknowledged Recep Yavuz from the Antalya City Council’s tourism working group.

“Higher prices [in Türkiye] put additional burden on Russian tourists as the ruble has significantly lost its value,” he said.

Yavuz, however, is confident that Russian tourist arrivals in the Mediterranean province will bounce back. He predicts that some 3 million Russian holidaymakers will visit the city this year. Before the war and the COVID-19 pandemic, some 5.5 million Russians used to vacation in Antalya.

According to data from tour operators Russians’ holiday bookings have risen by 20 percent compared with the previous months, Yavuz said.

“Despite all the economic troubles they face, Türkiye remains the favorite holiday destination for Russians… Türkiye is an irreplaceable holiday destination for them.”

Rıza Perçin, the chair of the Mediterranean region branch of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), agreed that Russians are experiencing hardships, including the ongoing war, higher inflation, embargoes, which force Russian travelers to take longer flights. “In addition to this, hotel prices in Türkiye have risen.”

But, still, Russian tourist arrivals are picking up again, he said.

Perçin estimated that some 700,000 Russian holidaymakers came to Antalya this year. “They make a great contribution to the local economy more than any other foreign vacationers.”

TÜRKIYE Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

    Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

  2. Historic Boston church to host first play

    Historic Boston church to host first play

  3. Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

    Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

  4. Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

    Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

  5. Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

    Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction
Recommended
Foreign investors keeping eye on economic policies

Foreign investors keeping eye on economic policies
Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month
Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data
New Zealand economy tips into recession

New Zealand economy tips into recession
AIIB serves Chinas interests: Ex-executive

AIIB serves China's interests: Ex-executive
Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar
WORLD Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

ECONOMY Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

The central government budget posted a surplus of 118.9 billion Turkish Liras ($5 billion) in May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Turkish national football team travels to Latvia on June 16, hoping to put its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.