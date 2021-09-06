Russian Tsar’s lodge to be turned into hotel

  • September 06 2021 07:00:00

Russian Tsar’s lodge to be turned into hotel

KARS
Russian Tsar’s lodge to be turned into hotel

A tender notice has been published by Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry to rent a hunting lodge built by the Russian Tsar Nicholas II in the eastern province of Kars for 49 years.

The 124-year-old historical building, known as the “Katherina Mansion” by locals although it was built as a rehabilitation center for the Tsar’s sick son, Aleksi, and hunting purposes, will be a hotel.

The structure, which was built in the style of Baltic architecture from yellow pine trees unique to the province’s Sarıkamış district, without the using of any nails, consists of two separate structures as a hunting lodge and the main mansion.

Access to the site, which is four kilometers from the Cıbıltepe Ski Center and one kilometer from the center of Sarıkamış, is provided through a forest path of breathtaking natural beauty.

Having remained under Russian rule for 40 years after the 1877-1878 Russo-Turkish War, the mansion was used for military purposes until 1994, and it has been idle since then.

Tsar Nicholas II,

ECONOMY Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley

    Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley

  2. British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

    British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

  3. Schools reopen for face-to-face education

    Schools reopen for face-to-face education

  4. Syrian oil leak threatens marine life on Turkish coasts

    Syrian oil leak threatens marine life on Turkish coasts

  5. CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

    CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
Recommended
Mesopotamian city finds new life as tourist hub

Mesopotamian city finds new life as tourist hub
Armenian church holds holy mass after nearly century hiatus

Armenian church holds holy mass after nearly century hiatus
Komodo dragon, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction

Komodo dragon, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction
Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 mln at auction

Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 mln at auction
Pilot breaks longest tunnel flight world record in Istanbul

Pilot breaks longest tunnel flight world record in Istanbul
Over 20 graves, house ruins found in Arslantepe Mound

Over 20 graves, house ruins found in Arslantepe Mound

WORLD Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

A son of Libya's ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi has been released from prison in the capital Tripoli, security sources said on Sept. 5.

ECONOMY Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

Turkey’s economy is projected to expand 9% this year and grow a further 5% in 2022, according to the country’s medium-term economic program published in the Official Gazette late on Sept. 5. 
SPORTS Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jeffrey Herlings won the MXGP of Turkey in the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship on Sept. 5. 