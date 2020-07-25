Russian travel companies start selling tours to Turkey

  • July 25 2020 10:04:19

Russian travel companies start selling tours to Turkey

MOSCOW- Anadolu Agency
Russian travel companies start selling tours to Turkey

Russian travel companies started on July 24 sales of tour packages to Turkey, following a decision to resume flights between the two countries.

Tourists can book a tour to Turkey "at attractive prices" for August. There are tours with connecting flights to Istanbul, while those to Antalya will start on Aug. 10, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said on its official website.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced on July 24 that Russia will resume flights to Turkey on Aug. 1.

Turkey remains top vacation spot for Russian holidaymakers. Last year, nearly 7 million Russian tourists traveled to Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

    Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

  2. First Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia after 85 years

    First Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia after 85 years

  3. Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia

    Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia

  4. Two contrasting pictures from today’s Turkey

    Two contrasting pictures from today’s Turkey

  5. Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

    Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med
Recommended
Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies
Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Europe virus spike

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Europe virus spike
Turkish duo enjoy free and economical life with their caravans

Turkish duo enjoy free and economical life with their caravans
WHO sees intense transmission of virus in relatively few countries

WHO sees 'intense transmission' of virus in relatively few countries
US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon in space

US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon in space
China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat
WORLD Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

Twitter and Facebook suspended the accounts on July 25 of 16 allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after a Supreme Court judge ordered them blocked as part of a probe into an alleged disinformation campaign.
ECONOMY Standard & Poors affirms Turkey credit ratings

Standard & Poor's affirms Turkey credit ratings

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating agency affirmed Turkey's sovereign credit ratings on July 24 and kept its outlook "stable."  
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.