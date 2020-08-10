Russian tourists return to sunny Turkish beaches

  • August 10 2020 09:02:00

Russian tourists return to sunny Turkish beaches

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency
Russian tourists return to sunny Turkish beaches

After Turkey and Russia negotiated a resumption of flights between the two countries, Russian tourists once again chose the resort city of Antalya for their "safe vacation" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey ranked first among countries visited by Russian nationals for tourism last year with nearly 7 million tourists coming to the country. This year, in line with measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Turkey once again began to host Russian tourists.

After five months of pause, tourists from Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport took off for Turkey's Antalya province where they landed early on Aug. 10 with 519 passengers.

Russian tourists also arrived at other hotspots in Turkey's southwestern Muğla province, including Bodrum and Dalaman.

Tourists coming from Russia all expressed how much they missed Turkey and Antalya as soon as they arrived at the airport and their hotels.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Alexandra Trushlyakova said she landed in Antalya for a week-long vacation: "I came as soon as the borders opened. I plan to spend all of my time in the sea [...] I'll shake off this year's exhaustion in Antalya."

Another tourist who arrived with her friends, Anna Cherepkova told they bought their tickets as soon as they found out flights would resume. "It feels like a dream, we're planning a great vacation."

"Many of our friends are also counting the days to come down here. We received a lot of information about Antalya before coming [...] We're very happy now," said Anna Zhila, who also landed in Turkey.

Tatiana Korniova, who is in Antalya with her husband, said they had come to the Mediterranean city on vacation in the past years.

Saying they felt that Turkey is the safest country for vacation amid the pandemic, Korniova said: "We've closely followed Turkey's measures taken during the pandemic and chose Turkey for our holiday destination without a second thought [...] We're happy to be here for vacation and believe we'll enjoy a safe and delightful holiday."

COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

    Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

  2. Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

    Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey 3rd in world in developing local vaccines

    Erdoğan says Turkey 3rd in world in developing local vaccines

  4. Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

    Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

  5. Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage

    Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage
Recommended
Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal
SunExpress beefing up German flights to Turkish resorts

SunExpress beefing up German flights to Turkish resorts
Turkeys unemployment rate at 12.9 pct in May

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12.9 pct in May

Borsa Istanbul introduces index-based circuit breaker

Borsa Istanbul introduces index-based circuit breaker
Turkeys electric car sales double in January-July

Turkey's electric car sales double in January-July
TOGG strikes deals with int’l producers

TOGG strikes deals with int’l producers
WORLD Lebanon questions security chief, minister quits over blast

Lebanon questions security chief, minister quits over blast

A Lebanese judge on Aug 10. began questioning the heads of the country’s security agencies over last week’s devastating blast in Beirut as another Cabinet minister resigned in protest.
ECONOMY Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

A €500 million ($590 million) long-term loan package with the China Development Bank (CDB) will help Turkish cellphone operator Turkcell take its business to the next level, the cellphone giant said on Aug. 10.

SPORTS Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

European football's governing body said on Aug. 7 that Turkish football club Galatasaray complied with financial targets for last season. 