Russian air attacks kill five in northeast Ukraine

Russian air attacks kill five in northeast Ukraine

KHARKIV
Russian air attacks kill five in northeast Ukraine

Russian air attacks killed five people in northeast Ukraine on Thursday, authorities said, as President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of cynically targeting civilians.

Russian forces have stepped up their aerial bombardment of Ukraine recently, cutting power to thousands of people as they repeatedly strike the country's electricity grid.

Drone attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv killed four people, including three rescuers responding to an earlier strike, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

The killed rescuers were aged 52, 32 and 41, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said, while police identified the fourth victim as a 68-year-old woman.

At least 12 others were injured, Klymenko said.

"A despicable and cynical attack, when the rescuers arrived at the scene of the strike, the terrorists attacked again," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Russia launched a total of 20 Iranian-designed "Shahed" drones at the northeastern region overnight, of which 11 were shot down, Ukraine's air force said.

Moscow also targeted power infrastructure, killing a 47-year-old energy worker in an aerial bomb attack in the neighbouring Sumy region, the energy ministry said.

Ukrainian officials have urged the country's allies to supply more anti-aircraft defence systems, in particular modern US-made Patriot systems.

US military aid to Ukraine has been drying up, with a $60 billion funding package currently stalled in Congress and frontline troops facing critical shortages.

Russia also accused Ukraine of striking civilians in occupied areas.

Ukrainian drones killed two people in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Moscow-installed official Andrey Alekseyenko said.

Russian state media said Ukrainian shelling killed a man in the eastern Donetsk region.

war, strikes,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP cool on AKP’s calls for writing a new constitution

CHP cool on AKP’s calls for writing a new constitution
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP cool on AKP’s calls for writing a new constitution

    CHP cool on AKP’s calls for writing a new constitution

  2. Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

    Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

  3. Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

    Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

  4. EU probes Chinese-owned solar panel firms

    EU probes Chinese-owned solar panel firms

  5. Apple explores making personal robots

    Apple explores making personal robots
Recommended
Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents

Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents
Biden, Netanyahu to speak by phone following Gaza aid deaths

Biden, Netanyahu to speak by phone following Gaza aid deaths
NATO marks 75 years in face of Ukraine war

NATO marks 75 years in face of Ukraine war
Helicopter plucks miners to safety as Taiwan searches for missing after quake

Helicopter plucks miners to safety as Taiwan searches for missing after quake
UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo
Malnutrition threatens future Afghan generations

Malnutrition threatens future Afghan generations
WORLD Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents

Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents

Haiti's National Library was looted Wednesday by armed gangs terrorizing the Caribbean nation's capital Port-au-Prince, its director told AFP, as UNESCO condemned multiple "devastating" attacks on educational and artistic institutions in the city.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported a net income of more than $6 billion in 2023, marking a 121 percent increase from the previous year.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿