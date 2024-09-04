Russian strike on Ukraine's historic Lviv kills seven

Russian strike on Ukraine's historic Lviv kills seven

KURSK
Russian strike on Ukraines historic Lviv kills seven

A Russian strike on the historic centre of Lviv in western Ukraine has killed seven people including three children, officials said Wednesday, a day after a particularly bloody attack in the central city of Poltava in which dozens died.

Moscow has stepped up its aerial attacks after Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk region, which caught Russian troops by surprise.

The overnight attacks triggered renewed calls from Ukrainian officials for Western partners to provide air defence, as well as long-range weapons to retaliate by striking targets deep inside Russia.

"In total, seven people died in Lviv, including three children," Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram, upping the previously reported toll.

He said search and rescue operations were still going on in Lviv, a western city near the Polish border that has largely been spared over the last two and a half years of war.

Sirens rang out over Lviv before sunrise on Wednesday, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovy, who advised people to take shelter as air defences worked to down a barrage of missiles.

The missile attack wounded 40 people, the prosecutor's office said, damaging schools and medical facilities as well as buildings in the city's historic centre.

'Inhuman screams'

 

"I heard terrible inhuman screams saying 'Save us'," said Yelyzaveta, a 27-year-old resident of Lviv who rushed to shelter in her basement.

Others like Anastasia Grynko, an internally displaced person from Dnipro, did not have time to reach a shelter.

"The rocket hit our house. Everything was blown away. At the time of the explosion, I was somehow miraculously in the corridor, so I was not badly hurt," she said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced what he called "Russian terrorist strikes on Ukrainian cities".

Lviv region head Maksym Kozytsky said that "at least seven architectural objects of local importance were damaged", adding that "all the buildings are located in the historical area and in the UNESCO buffer zone."

The attack in Lviv was part of a wider barrage on Ukraine, with 13 missiles and 29 drones launched over the war-torn country, the air force said.

The air force said it downed seven missiles and 22 drones.

'Respond justly'

 

Wreckage of a downed missile fell in the central city of Kryvyi Rig, Ukrainian emergency services said, damaging the Arena hotel and wounding five people.

"The hotel is destroyed from the first to the third floor. Thank God, everyone is alive," the city's head Oleksandr Vilkul said.

Ukrainian officials denounced the overnight attacks on civilian infrastructures in Lviv and Kryvyi Rig.

"The enemy will pay for what it has done," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

He called for more air defence and for long-range weapons to strike Russia back.

The weapons delivered by Ukraine's Western partners since the invasion often come with restrictions prohibiting their use against targets located inside Russia itself.

Ukraine has however been pushing for these restrictions to be lifted, a call that Shmygal echoed following the recent strikes.

Zelensky also called for Western partners to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons to "respond justly to terror".

The overnight attack took place shortly after one of the single deadliest bombardments of the two-and-a-half-year war in the central city of Poltava.

Fifty-three people were killed and 271 injured in an attack that hit a military educational institution — though authorities did not say how many of the victims were military or civilians.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
Trump taps Musk to save trillions in war on waste

Trump taps Musk to 'save trillions' in war on waste
Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿