Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

  • March 22 2022 07:00:00

Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

MUĞLA
Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

Solaris, a megayacht that is worth $560 million and belongs to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, has been spotted on Turkish waters after it sailed off from Montenegro.

Sailing under a Bermuda flag, the yacht left a Barcelona shipyard where it had been undergoing repairs on March 8 and then headed toward Montenegro’s Adriatic resort town of Tivat on March 13.

After stopping by off the Greek island of Crete last week, the 140-meter yacht finally came off Turkey’s Aegean province of Muğla’s Datça coasts, according to Marine Traffic, a monitoring site.

Last week, a private jet belonging to Abramovich had arrived in Istanbul from Israel, shortly after he was seen in a Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, but it was not known whether he was among the passengers.

The Russian billionaire had been disqualified as a Chelsea director by the Premier League board after the British government sanctioned the billionaire following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There is also speculation that Abramovich might be planning a more permanent move to Turkey and could start his own football team.

British daily The Telegraph alleges that Abramovich may make a bid for İzmir-based football club Göztepe, which hasn’t won a league title since the 1950s.

oligarchs,

WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

    Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

  2. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  3. Zelensky renews offer of Putin talks

    Zelensky renews offer of Putin talks

  4. Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

    Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

  5. Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

    Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Recommended
Police bust fake medical report ring

Police bust fake medical report ring
Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Demolition of late Ottoman-era cemetery in Greece draws criticism

Demolition of late Ottoman-era cemetery in Greece draws criticism
Clouds prevent ‘light incident’ at shrine

Clouds prevent ‘light incident’ at shrine
Istanbul dams about to overflow

Istanbul dams about to overflow
Weekly virus cases down in big cities

Weekly virus cases down in big cities
WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Mar. 21, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

ECONOMY Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Canadian Teamsters and CP Rail blamed each other for a work stoppage on March 20 that brought trains to a halt across Canada and interrupted fertilizer and other shipments to and from the United States.

SPORTS Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP on Mar. 20 and then promised to give the trophy to his baby daughter.