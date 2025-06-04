‘Russian Hamlet’ staged at Istanbul Opera Ballet Festival

‘Russian Hamlet’ staged at Istanbul Opera Ballet Festival

ISTANBUL
‘Russian Hamlet’ staged at Istanbul Opera Ballet Festival

The acclaimed ballet “Russian Hamlet” was performed on June 2 and 3 as part of the 16th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival.

The globally renowned production by St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet was staged at the Türk Telekom Opera Hall within Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), captivating audiences with its intense psychological depth and dramatic choreography by celebrated Russian choreographer Boris Eifman.

The ballet explores a ruler’s inner turmoil, the intrigues surrounding him, and his inevitable downfall.

Tan Sağtürk, Director General of the State Opera and Ballet, described the festival as “an invitation to a journey beyond time, into the most fragile depths of the human soul.”

“St. Petersburg Boris Eifman State Academic Ballet Theater, a company that has made a strong impact on stages around the world, brings us together under the shadow of ‘Russian Hamlet,’ a piece that questions and provokes with its powerful choreography,” Sağtürk said.

Noting that more than 20,000 people attended the festival, Sağtürk said, "Premiered on June 24, 1999, in St. Petersburg, ‘Russian Hamlet’ is being introduced to Turkish audiences for the first time this evening. Born from the choreographic genius of Boris Eifman and set to the masterful compositions of Beethoven and Mahler, the ballet is a storm of the soul made visible. In this work, the dark, intersecting worlds of Russian Prince Pavel and Shakespeare’s Hamlet are reflected through the same mirror. Both destinies are written within palace walls built not on love, but on suspicion, shaken by murder and fractured childhoods. As Pavel dreams of changing a nation, he is forced to distance himself from the world in order to hear his inner voice. It is in that very moment — when his identity is still full of belief, yet he senses something within him is breaking — that we encounter him. Tonight’s performance is more than a drama; it is the soul asking itself that eternal question: ‘To be or not to be?’ Who knows — perhaps the answer lies hidden in the steps of Eifman’s dance.”

Inspired by the dramatic parallels between Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Russian Tsar Paul I, Eifman blends history and fiction in this emotionally charged ballet.

The set and costume design were created by Vyacheslav Okunev, while the lighting design was handled by Alexander Sivaev and Boris Eifman.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

    Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

  2. 'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

    'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

  3. Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

    Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

  4. İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

    İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

  5. Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

    Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Recommended
Ünye Castle welcomes visitors after restoration

Ünye Castle welcomes visitors after restoration
Swiss glacier collapse could cost huge sums

Swiss glacier collapse could cost huge sums
Mount Nemrut favorite spot for paragliders

Mount Nemrut favorite spot for paragliders
Switzerland returns 7 more historical artifacts to Türkiye

Switzerland returns 7 more historical artifacts to Türkiye
Perseverance snaps selfie with Martian dust devil

Perseverance snaps selfie with Martian dust devil
Int’l Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival kicks off

Int’l Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival kicks off
WORLD Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to conduct a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which was agreed upon during direct peace talks in Istanbul earlier this week, on June 7-9.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s restrictive monetary policy is "bearing fruit" in the country's struggle against inflation, a chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has remarked, emphasizing the importance of maintaining both monetary and fiscal policies.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿