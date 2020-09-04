Russian drill in NAVTEX area does not practice joint exercise with Turkey, says ministry

ANKARA

The NAVTEXs announced by Turkey, after the NOTAM of Russia, are a routine practice in terms of ensuring navigation safety, the Defense Ministry said noting that no exercise, training and shooting activity will be performed with the Russian Federation.

The ministry said on late Sept. 3 that the Antalya NAVTEX Station has published NAVTEX after evaluating the potential effects on navigation safety in the region since the fields specified in the Russian NOTAMs are located within the Turkish NAVTEX Service Zone.

“The NAVTEX announcements in question consist of routine practices to ensure cruise safety, as on Apr.7 and 21, May 4, 20 and 25, June 18 and August 2020,” said the statement.

On Sept.2, Turkey has issued two new navigational telex (or Navtex) alerts in the eastern Mediterranean where the Russian navy will conduct military drills.

Turkish Naval Forces Hydrography and Oceanography Department advised sailors not to enter the drilling zone and in areas where ships are conducting research because Russian forces will conduct two separate shooting exercises on both sides of Cyprus island.

Russia will make two-phased exercise in the eastern Mediterranean from September 8-22 and the other from Sept. 17-25.