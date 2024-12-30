Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

ISTANBUL
Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine on Dec. 30 swapped 300 prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

A statement by the ministry said that 150 Russian servicemen have been returned by Kiev, and all of them are being provided with psychological and medical assistance in neighboring Belarus.

The statement further said that all of the servicemen transferred by Ukraine will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation.

Indicating that 150 Ukrainian personnel were returned in exchange, the statement added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) mediated the exchange.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed the prisoner swap.

Moscow and Kiev have carried out almost 60 prisoner exchanges since the Russia-Ukraine war began on Feb. 24, 2022.

The last exchange between Moscow and Kiev took place in mid-October when the two countries swapped 95 prisoners of war each.

Last month, both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of slowing down prisoner exchanges.

Meanwhile, Russia’s ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said earlier this month that Moscow is negotiating a “large exchange” of prisoners with Ukraine, but it has not yet reached a deal on the issue with Kiev.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

    Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

  2. Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

    Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

  3. Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

    Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

  4. Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

    Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

  5. Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

    Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Recommended
Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation
Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

Israel unveils boost to international PR budget
Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency over gang violence

Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency over gang violence
Mideast wraps up tumultuous year, braces for hope, uncertainty in 2025

Mideast wraps up tumultuous year, braces for hope, uncertainty in 2025
Venezuela fines TikTok over viral challenge deaths

Venezuela fines TikTok over viral challenge deaths
US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack

US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack
WORLD Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said it transferred educational institutions linked with FETÖ terrorist organization in the country to the state-run Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF).
ECONOMY Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Türkiye’s economy in 2024 experienced one of its most transformative years in recent memory, marked by critical policy adjustments aimed at tackling inflation and stabilizing markets.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿