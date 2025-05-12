Russia-Ukraine meeting in Türkiye 'very important': Trump

Russia-Ukraine meeting in Türkiye 'very important': Trump

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the upcoming Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Türkiye are "very important," adding that he thinks "good things can come out of that meeting."

"Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important," Trump said while addressing a press conference. "I was very insistent that the meeting take place."

The U.S. leader expressed optimism about potential outcomes, saying: "I think good things can come out of that meeting."

Trump highlighted the human cost of the ongoing conflict, describing the warfare as "a whole new form of warfare" and as "violent and vicious."

He urged an end to the "horrible bloodbath," emphasizing that the soldiers "are not American soldiers" but human beings "being killed at levels we haven't seen since the Second World War."

The peace talks are scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicating acceptance of Moscow's proposal to resume negotiations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's support for restarting the process from where it had paused in Istanbul, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to peace efforts.​​​​​​​

 

