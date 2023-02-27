Russia stops oil pipeline deliveries to Poland

Russia stops oil pipeline deliveries to Poland

WARSAW
Russia stops oil pipeline deliveries to Poland

Polish energy group PKN Orlen announced on Feb. 25 that it had stopped receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which under its last contract accounted for 10 percent of Orlen’s needs.

“Deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline towards Poland were stopped by the Russian side,” the Polish company said in a statement to AFP.

Orlen said the move would not impact supply to Polish clients and that all oil deliveries would now come by sea.

Until now, PKN Orlen had imported about 10 percent of its oil needs through the pipeline from Russia and the rest from other countries through maritime routes.

The move comes a day after the European Union agreed on a new round of sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Poland said earlier this month it was still buying 10 percent of its oil supplies from Russia, despite its insistence on stronger sanctions on Russian oil. Poland had declared last year it had a “radical plan” to stop all Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.

But deputy minister for state assets, Maciej Malecki, told parliament that Poland still has a valid contract with Russian company Tatneft.

That meant Poland was still buying 200,000 tons of oil from Russia each month.

According to Malecki, Orlen, a state company, “strongly declared that it would stop buying Russian oil as soon as an EU embargo is introduced.”

Malecki said that the current contract with Tatneft could not be terminated as it would force Warsaw to pay compensation fees to the Russian firm.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

    Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

  2. Tens of thousands protest Mexico's electoral law changes

    Tens of thousands protest Mexico's electoral law changes

  3. French doc, Spanish girl win top prizes in Berlin

    French doc, Spanish girl win top prizes in Berlin

  4. 4th season of ‘Succession’ to be its last

    4th season of ‘Succession’ to be its last

  5. ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ opera spotlights Afghan women

    ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ opera spotlights Afghan women
Recommended
MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones
Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant

Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant
Earthquakes silence machine in the capital of yarn

Earthquakes silence machine in the capital of yarn
Signal to leave UK if law changes

Signal to leave UK if law changes
War-weary Yemenis fell trees for fuel, cash

War-weary Yemenis fell trees for fuel, cash
Boeing suspends 787 deliveries again

Boeing suspends 787 deliveries again
WORLD Tens of thousands protest Mexicos electoral law changes

Tens of thousands protest Mexico's electoral law changes

Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City’s vast main plaza Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's electoral law changes they say threaten democracy and could mark a return to the past.

ECONOMY MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

The latest folding-screen smartphones, immersive metaverse experiences, AI-powered chatbot avatars and other eye-catching technology are set to wow visitors at the annual MWC wireless trade fair that kicks off today.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.