Russia sees possibility of resuming Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul: Lavrov

Russia sees possibility of resuming Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul: Lavrov

ANTALYA
Russia sees possibility of resuming Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said that his country “positively” sees the possibility of resuming talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

“We view the possibility of resuming negotiations in Istanbul positively,” Lavrov said in response to a question by Anadolu at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on the prospects for resuming peace talks in Istanbul and the efficiency of Ankara’s mediation role.

He said that the topic of resuming negotiations is currently not their "number one priority” and that the Russian side has never forced negotiations on anyone.

“We always assumed that if a partner is willing, we'd be ready. And this is despite the very poor track record of our Ukrainian colleagues with whom we negotiated," he further said.

He went on to recall previous negotiations with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul in April 2022, as well as three rounds of peace talks in the Turkish metropolis in mid-2025.

“We don't shy away from negotiations. When someone is ready, let them make a proposal. We'll see if the timing is right, the location is convenient, and what the agenda is,” Lavrov added.

Russia and Ukraine conducted three rounds of renewed peace talks last year in Istanbul — on May 16, June 2, and July 23 — which produced major prisoner swaps and draft memorandums outlining positions of both sides for a potential peace deal.

Under U.S. mediation, Moscow and Kiev also held three rounds of peace talks earlier this year on Jan 23-24, Feb 4-5, and Feb 17-18. The first two were in Abu Dhabi, while the third took place in Geneva.

Since then, negotiations have been paused with both Moscow and Kiev attributing the halt in Russia-Ukraine peace talks to the U.S.' focus on Iran.

Sergei Lavrov,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

    Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

  2. Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

    Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

  3. Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

    Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

  4. NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit

    NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit

  5. Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

    Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN
Recommended
Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN
Iraq moves to introduce compulsory military service amid regional tensions

Iraq moves to introduce compulsory military service amid regional tensions
EU highlights backing for Palestinians amid Mideast War

EU highlights backing for Palestinians amid Mideast War
Iran unveils conditions for Hormuz passage under bill

Iran unveils conditions for Hormuz passage under bill
Tsunami warning as 7.4-magnitude quake hits northern Japan

Tsunami warning as 7.4-magnitude quake hits northern Japan
Fury over Israeli soldier destroying Jesus statue in Lebanon

Fury over Israeli soldier destroying Jesus statue in Lebanon
Eight children dead in US domestic violence shooting

Eight children dead in US domestic violence shooting
WORLD Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four candidates to be the next secretary-general of the United Nations will audition for the job this week, far fewer than there were 10 years ago when António Guterres was selected as U.N. chief.
ECONOMY Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

The Dutch government said Monday that it would allocate over 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) to help compensate businesses and individuals for the surge in petrol prices since the outbreak of war between the U.S. and Iran.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿