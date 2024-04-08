Russia says over 10,000 residential houses flooded across Urals, Siberia

Russia says over 10,000 residential houses flooded across Urals, Siberia

MOSCOW
Russia says over 10,000 residential houses flooded across Urals, Siberia

Russia said Monday that more than 10,000 residential buildings were flooded across the Urals, Volga area and western Siberia as emergency services evacuated cities threatened by rising rivers.

On Sunday, Russia declared a federal emergency in the Orenburg region, where the Ural river flooded much of the city of Orsk and is now reaching dangerous levels in the main city of Orenburg.

"On the territories of the Siberian, Privolzhye (Volga area) and the central federal regions a rise in air temperature, active snow melting and the overflow of rivers is forecast," Russia's Emergency Ministry said on social media.

"More than 10,400 residential houses are flooded."

Russia has evacuated thousands of people already, mostly in the Orenburg region near Kazakhstan.

Much of the city of Orsk has been flooded after torrential rain burst a nearby dam.

Orenburg region authorities said that the Ural river in Orsk "went down by nine centimetres" (3.5 inches) but that water levels in the main city of Orenburg, which has a population of around 550,000, were reaching dangerous thresholds.

"In Orenburg, in a day there was a rise by 16 centimetres to 872 centimetres" in the water level, the regional government said.

Its mayor Sergei Salmin was quoted by Russian media as saying the flood was expected to be "unprecedented" and warning of forced evacuations.

Russia's weather monitor Rosgidromet said that it expected the flood to peak in Orenburg on Wednesday and that several of the city's districts would be hit.

Authorities have also warned of "inevitable" rising water levels in the Siberian regions of Tyumen and Kurgan, with the large Tobol River expected to rise.

Emergency services in Kurgan, a city of around 300,000 people near the Kazakh border, said they began "preventative evacuations" and relocated 571 people.

The Kremlin had ordered authorities in Kurgan and Tyumen to be on alert, citing "nature anomalies".

floods , Disaster,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish corvette sets sail for Japan in tribute to historic voyage

Turkish corvette sets sail for Japan in tribute to historic voyage
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish corvette sets sail for Japan in tribute to historic voyage

    Turkish corvette sets sail for Japan in tribute to historic voyage

  2. EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

    EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

  3. UN officials in Lebanon urge Israel border de-escalation

    UN officials in Lebanon urge Israel border de-escalation

  4. Industrial production rises more than 11 percent

    Industrial production rises more than 11 percent

  5. CHP seeks annulment of Hatay election

    CHP seeks annulment of Hatay election
Recommended
EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell
UN officials in Lebanon urge Israel border de-escalation

UN officials in Lebanon urge Israel border de-escalation
French charity sounds alarm about Seine ahead of Olympics

French charity sounds alarm about Seine ahead of Olympics
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 96

Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 96
Top Russian diplomat in China for official visit

Top Russian diplomat in China for official visit
Israel says Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon strike

Israel says Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon strike
WORLD EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

The European Union's naval mission in the Red Sea has repelled attacks on 11 civilian ships since it was launched in late February, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.
ECONOMY Industrial production rises more than 11 percent

Industrial production rises more than 11 percent

The annual increase in industrial production picked up sharply from 1.3 percent in January to 11.5 percent in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿