Russia says drone intrusion in Romania a provocation' from Kiev

MOSCOW
Two Romanian military jet pilots fly their F16 Falcons during a demo flight following the opening ceremony for the European F-16 Training Center, held at the 86th Air Base 'Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociornita', in Borcea, Romania, Nov. 13, 2023.

The Russian embassy in Romania has said a drone incursion in Romanian airspace was a "provocation" by Ukraine after Moscow's envoy was summoned by the foreign ministry over the incident.

Ambassador Vladimir Lipayev said Romania's charge that Russia was responsible for the intrusion was "unfounded".

An embassy statement said late Sunday: "All the facts lead one to believe that it was a deliberate provocation by the Kyiv regime" and added that Bucharest had failed to "concretely and convincingly respond" to questions posed by Russia.

Romania has had several drone fragments crash on its territory since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, especially as Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Romania reported late Saturday that its airspace had been breached by a Russian drone.

It scrambled two F-16 fighter jets, which "detected a drone in national airspace" and tracked it until it dropped off the radar, the defense ministry said.

The drone did not fly over populated areas and did not pose an imminent threat to the safety of the population, the ministry said.

