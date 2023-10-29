Russia says downed 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea, Crimea

Russia says downed 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea, Crimea

MOSCOW
Russia says downed 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea, Crimea

Russian forces shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight, Moscow's Defence Ministry said Sunday.

"On the night of Oct. 29, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using air-type drones against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped," the ministry said on Telegram.

"The air defence systems in place destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," it added.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian assaults on Russian territory have multiplied since Kyiv launched its counter-offensive in June.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, is regularly targeted, being the rear base of the Russian Black Sea fleet and a key supply route for Russian forces occupying southern and eastern Ukraine.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Our duty is to crown our republic with democracy: CHP leader

Our duty is to crown our republic with democracy: CHP leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Our duty is to crown our republic with democracy: CHP leader

    Our duty is to crown our republic with democracy: CHP leader

  2. AKP holds large pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul

    AKP holds large pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul

  3. Diplomats return for revaluation ties with Türkiye: Israel

    Diplomats return for revaluation ties with Türkiye: Israel

  4. EU envoy congratulates Türkiye’s centennial

    EU envoy congratulates Türkiye’s centennial

  5. Erdoğan marks Republic Day centennial at Anıtkabir

    Erdoğan marks Republic Day centennial at Anıtkabir
Recommended
More help arrives in Acapulco, hurricanes death toll rises to 39

More help arrives in Acapulco, hurricane's death toll rises to 39
Republican Mike Pence drops out of US presidential race

Republican Mike Pence drops out of US presidential race
Israel strikes near Gazas largest hospital after accusing Hamas of using it as base

Israel strikes near Gaza's largest hospital after accusing Hamas of using it as base
Maine mass killing suspect found dead

Maine mass killing suspect found dead
Gaza cut off from world after Israeli bombardment knocks out communications

Gaza cut off from world after Israeli bombardment knocks out communications
Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response
WORLD More help arrives in Acapulco, hurricanes death toll rises to 39

More help arrives in Acapulco, hurricane's death toll rises to 39

More resources are arriving on Mexico's battered Pacific coast, and the death toll from Hurricane Otis is growing as searchers recover more bodies from Acapulco's harbor and under fallen trees and other storm debris.
ECONOMY Eni profits slump on lower prices

Eni profits slump on lower prices

Italian energy giant Eni said on Oct. 27 its net profit fell 67 percent to 1.91 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023, hit by falling oil and gas prices.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.