Russia planning to connect nuclear plant to Crimea: Ukrainian operator

  • August 10 2022 09:01:00

Russia planning to connect nuclear plant to Crimea: Ukrainian operator

KIEV
Russia planning to connect nuclear plant to Crimea: Ukrainian operator

Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine are preparing to connect to Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and are damaging it by reorienting its electricity production, Ukrainian operator Energoatom warned Tuesday.

It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and was occupied by Russia early in its invasion. Kiev and Moscow blamed each other for attacks on the plant last week.

"The Russian military present at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are implementing the program of (Russian operator) Rosatom aimed at connecting the plant to the Crimean electricity grid," Energoatom president Petro Kotin told Ukrainian television.

"To do this, you must first damage the power lines of the plant connected to the Ukrainian energy system. From August 7 to 9, the Russians have already damaged three power lines. At the moment, the plant is operating with only one production line, which is an extremely dangerous way of working," he added.

"When the last production line is disconnected, the plant will be powered by generators running on diesel. Everything will then depend on their reliability and fuel stocks," Kotin warned.

Located not far from the Crimean peninsula, the plant has six of Ukraine’s 15 reactors, capable of supplying power for four million homes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday raised the spectre of nuclear disaster after strikes on the plant.
And UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that any attack on a nuclear plant would be "suicidal".

"I hope that those attacks will end, and at the same time I hope that the IAEA will be able to access the plant," he said Monday.

Recent fighting around the plant has prompted the UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to warn of the "very real risk of a nuclear disaster".

TÜRKIYE Court rules ‘violation of torture’ over killing of Gezi protester

Court rules ‘violation of torture’ over killing of Gezi protester
MOST POPULAR

  1. Eastern Express tickets sold out until mid-August

    Eastern Express tickets sold out until mid-August

  2. Charlton hails Ferguson’s 25-year spell at Man United

    Charlton hails Ferguson’s 25-year spell at Man United

  3. Will Baksı Museum create a Bilbao effect?

    Will Baksı Museum create a Bilbao effect?

  4. Why did Halide Edip give her son a Japanese name?

    Why did Halide Edip give her son a Japanese name?

  5. Turkey running out of spaces to attract tourists

    Turkey running out of spaces to attract tourists
Recommended
China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan ‘separatists’

China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan ‘separatists’
Trump says he’s testifying Wednesday in NY investigation

Trump says he’s testifying Wednesday in NY investigation
Elon Musk sells nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares: document

Elon Musk sells nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares: document
Surveillance of opposition leader was ’unacceptable’: Greek PM

Surveillance of opposition leader was ’unacceptable’: Greek PM
As Israel-Palestinian truce holds, Gaza power plant restarts

As Israel-Palestinian truce holds, Gaza power plant restarts
Trump says Florida home ’raided’ by FBI

Trump says Florida home ’raided’ by FBI
WORLD China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan ‘separatists’

China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan ‘separatists’

China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary.

ECONOMY FAA clears Boeing to resume 787 deliveries

FAA clears Boeing to resume 787 deliveries

After more than a year, aviation giant Boeing will be allowed to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft “in the coming days,” after the company made changes to its manufacturing process, U.S. air safety regulators have announced.
SPORTS Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

World famous American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters will stage shows in Istanbul’s Ülker Arena Hall on Oct. 22 and 23, Demirören News Agency has reported.