Russia hits Kramatorsk in 'retaliatory strike': ministry

Russia hits Kramatorsk in 'retaliatory strike': ministry

MOSCOW
Russia hits Kramatorsk in retaliatory strike: ministry

Moscow said on Sunday its army conducted a deadly "retaliatory strike" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to avenge the deaths of 89 Russian troops killed in Makiivka.

"More than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed" as a result of a strike on Kiev troops stationed in two buildings in Kramatorsk used as barracks, the Russian defence ministry claimed in a statement, calling the attacks a "retaliatory strike."AFP could not immediately verify the report.

On Saturday, AFP journalists in Kramatorsk, which is located in the eastern region of Donetsk, heard at least four explosions before midnight.

Both countries marked Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.

The Russian defence ministry did not say when exactly the strike had taken place but said that Russian intelligence had "over the past 24 hours" confirmed the points of temporary deployment of Ukraine's armed forces in Kramatorsk.

More than 1,300 Ukrainian troops were housed in two buildings, Moscow claimed. Earlier Sunday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional administration, said Russians launched seven rocket attacks on Kramatorsk.

He said that "an educational institution, an industrial facility and a garage cooperative" had been damaged and that there were no casualties.

In a New Year's attack, Ukraine struck a building in the occupied eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka being used as a barracks.

Russia conceded 89 troops had died, in what was the worst single reported loss from a Ukrainian strike.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a 36-hour ceasefire to allow Orthodox Christians to mark Christmas which is celebrated on January 7 in Russia and Ukraine. The unilateral ceasefire ended at 11:00 pm in Kiev (2100 GMT) on Saturday.

war, soldiers, Zelensky,

WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official
LATEST NEWS

  1. 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

    90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

  2. Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

    Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

  3. Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

    Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

  4. Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

    Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

  5. Nearly 2,000 irregular migrants apprehended

    Nearly 2,000 irregular migrants apprehended
Recommended
90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official
Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed

Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening

Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women

UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women
WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

Almost 90 percent of people in China's third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top official said Monday, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases.

ECONOMY Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

The Central Bank has announced a raft of new macroprudential measures as part of its liraization strategy.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.