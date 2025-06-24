Russia fires new deadly strike on northeast Ukraine

KIEV

- Pedestrians walk past a monument destroyed by Russian bombing in Sumy, north-eastern Ukraine, on June 12, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian drone attacks killed three people near the northeastern city of Sumy, including a five-year-old child, local authorities said on Tuesday.

It came a day after Ukraine said Russia carried out dozens of drone and missile strikes on its territory, killing 10 people in the capital Kiev.

Diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war have stalled, with the last direct meeting between Kiev and Moscow almost three weeks ago and no follow-up talks scheduled.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a five-year-old boy, a 52-year-old man, and an 84-year-old woman died," the regional prosecutor's office in Sumy said.

"Six more people, including two 17-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy, were injured," it said, adding: "Seven residential buildings were destroyed, 22 houses and six vehicles were damaged".

Oleg Grygorov, head of the Sumy region's military administration, said the boy's body was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house.

"The strike took the lives of people from different families. They all lived on the same street. They went to sleep in their homes but the Russian drones interrupted their sleep — forever."

Russian drone strikes also left five people wounded in Kharkiv, as well as four others in the Dnipropetrovsk region, authorities said on Telegram.

Drone attack on Moscow

Russia said a drone had targeted a residential building in Moscow overnight, wounding two people, including a pregnant woman.

"About 100 people were evacuated from the building, including 30 children," according to the region's governor, Andrei Vorobyov, who added that two more drones were shot down.

Russia had fired dozens of drones and missiles at Ukraine a day earlier, ripping open a housing block in Kiev, killing 10 civilians and burying others beneath the rubble.

Separate Russian attacks on Monday in the southern Odesa region left two people dead and another dozen wounded, local authorities said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said a school was hit.

"Sadly, some people may still be trapped under the rubble," he added.

Zelensky met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a surprise visit to London on Monday.

Zelensky is due to attend a two-day NATO summit in The Hague starting on Tuesday.

Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine and claims to have annexed four Ukrainian regions as its own since launching its invasion in 2022 — in addition to Crimea, which it captured in 2014.

Kiev has accused Moscow of deliberately sabotaging a peace deal in order to prolong its full-scale offensive and to seize more territory.