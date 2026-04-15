Russia can 'compensate' for China's resource gap from Iran war

Russia can 'compensate' for China's resource gap from Iran war

MOSCOW
Russia can compensate for Chinas resource gap from Iran war

Russia's foreign minister said that his country could make up for China's energy shortages as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is choked by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, Russian state media reported on April 15.

"Russia can, without a doubt, compensate for the shortfall in resources that has arisen" for China and "other countries that are interested in working with us" Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference in Beijing in response to a question about the Hormuz blockage.

He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in the first half of the year, Moscow's state media reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Lavrov in Beijing on April 15, Chinese state media said.

Lavrov is on a two-day visit to China to boost bilateral ties, discuss the conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Beijing has welcomed a string of leaders this week from countries impacted by the Middle East war and its economic fallout, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vietnamese leader To Lam.

Lavrov met with Xi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, according to state broadcaster CCTV, a day after he criticized efforts aimed at "containing" Russia and China during talks with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

In comments apparently referring to the United States and its allies, Lavrov said, "they are trying to dismantle (regional cooperation) by creating small-format, bloc-based structures aimed at containing both the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation", according to Russia's state-run RIA Novosti.

Beijing and Moscow are close economic and political partners, and the relationship has deepened further since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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