Ruptured water pipelines in Bodrum 'pose disease risk'

MUĞLA

Residents of touristic Bodrum town are being cautioned by an expert regarding potential health risks arising from ruptures in the main water transmission lines.

"The ruptures in the transmission and distribution lines bring a risk similar to the situation in drinking water in the earthquake region," said Ceyhun Özçelik, an associate professor from Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University.

The expert urged citizens to remain cautious as these ruptures could introduce disease-causing pathogenic bacteria into the drinking water supply despite periodic inspections conducted by authorities along the transmission lines.

The situation has been exacerbated by a significant decrease in water levels in the Geyik and Mumcular dams, which are essential sources of water for the southwestern town. Currently at only 25 percent capacity, these dams are struggling to meet the water demands of the region, Özçelik elaborated.

Noting that the ruptures had led to the wastage of hundreds of cubic meters of water, he emphasized that, beyond the water loss itself, the potential for an epidemic outbreak within the drinking water supply due to the compromised integrity of the distribution system.

"The allocation to be given to Bodrum from these dams is already over. Efforts are underway to secure additional allocations," Özçelik explained. He also pointed out that Bodrum's underground water levels are notably low, exacerbating the challenge of maintaining a stable water supply.

"On the one hand, we are facing very difficult days with the ruptures in the pipelines while the consumption is increasing. Infrastructure problems need to be overcome as soon as possible," he stressed.