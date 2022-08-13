Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize divorce

  • August 13 2022 07:00:00

LOS ANGELES
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall have finalized their divorce after six years of marriage, Hall’s lawyer said on Aug. 11.

It is the fourth divorce for the 91-year-old Murdoch, who married Hall, 66, in London in March 2016.

The Australian Murdoch, who owns many of the world’s most famous newspapers, is worth more than $17 billion, according to Forbes.

The couple signed a prenuptial agreement, and The New York Times reported in June that the separation is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses Murdoch holds stakes in, which include the parent companies of Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

His powerful global media empire also includes the New York Post, The Times of London and British tabloid The Sun.

Murdoch’s first wife was Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, whom he divorced in the late 1960s.

He and his second wife, Anna, a newspaper reporter, were together more than 30 years before divorcing in 1999.

His third marriage to Wendi Deng ended in 2013 amid media reports that she was romantically involved with Britain’s former prime minister Tony Blair, who has denied any impropriety.

Hall, born in Texas, was the longtime partner of the Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, with whom she has four children.

