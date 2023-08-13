Running mate of slain Ecuadoran candidate to run for president

Running mate of slain Ecuadoran candidate to run for president

Running mate of slain Ecuadoran candidate to run for president

The running mate of slain Ecuadoran candidate Fernando Villavicencio will run for president in his place in August 20 elections, their party said Saturday.

"The movement will replace the presidential ticket by putting Andrea Gonzalez as president," the centrist Construye party said in a statement.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist and prominent anti-corruption crusader, was gunned down as he left a campaign rally in the capital Quito on Wednesday night.

President Guillermo Lasso has blamed the murder on organized crime.

Gonzalez, 36, is due to participate in Sunday's presidential debate in Quito.

Her work has been focused on environmental advocacy, particularly concerning oceans and mangroves, as well as combatting wildlife trafficking and deforestation.

"The name of the vice presidential candidate will be announced in the next hours and will be chosen among the most trusted of those who have shared the struggles of comrade Fernando Villavicencio," the party said.

Six Colombians have so far been arrested and another killed over the assassination.

TÜRKIYE Minister warns of global fallout from suspended grain deal

Minister warns of global fallout from suspended grain deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minister warns of global fallout from suspended grain deal

    Minister warns of global fallout from suspended grain deal

  2. Erdoğan commends unity in wake of deadly earthquakes

    Erdoğan commends unity in wake of deadly earthquakes

  3. İYİ Party tacitly rejects Bahçeli's call for alliance

    İYİ Party tacitly rejects Bahçeli's call for alliance

  4. CHP leader backs Istanbul mayor's potential reelection

    CHP leader backs Istanbul mayor's potential reelection

  5. Pratt & Whitney engine issue adds to airline challenges

    Pratt & Whitney engine issue adds to airline challenges
Recommended
China vows forceful response over Taiwan VPs US visit

China vows 'forceful' response over Taiwan VP's US visit
Death toll from Maui fire reaches 93

Death toll from Maui fire reaches 93
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Survivors of Mauis wildfires return home to blackened ruins

Survivors of Maui's wildfires return home to blackened ruins 
Russia downs 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea

Russia downs 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea
Rocket with lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years

Rocket with lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years
WORLD Running mate of slain Ecuadoran candidate to run for president

Running mate of slain Ecuadoran candidate to run for president

The running mate of slain Ecuadoran candidate Fernando Villavicencio will run for president in his place in August 20 elections, their party said Saturday.

ECONOMY Pratt & Whitney engine issue adds to airline challenges

Pratt & Whitney engine issue adds to airline challenges

Commercial airlines have faced a tricky balancing act this summer, ramping up service to meet torrid travel demand in a period of labor shortages and supply chain constraints.

SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.