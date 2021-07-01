Ruling AKP submits animal rights bill

ANKARA

Turkey's AKP on July 1 submitted a long-awaited bill on animal rights to the Parliament's Speaker Office.

Under the bill, “animals will no longer be seen as products, but as life," Mahir Ünal, the party's deputy parliamentary group chair, told reporters in parliament.

Also under the bill, the sale of cats and dogs by pet shops will be banned, he said.

Ünal also said land-based and water circuses and dolphin parks will be prohibited.

"Cat and dog owners will be required to have digital IDs, and their abandonment will face sanctions," he said.

The bill will first face parliament's Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Affairs Committee.

"We hope to pass this bill before parliament’s (summer) recess, keeping our promise (to the nation)," he added.

The bill is expected to be debated next week by the committee.

On June 8, AKP spokesman Ömer Çelik told reporters that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is pushing for the law’s passage.