Ruling AKP submits animal rights bill

  • July 01 2021 16:03:39

Ruling AKP submits animal rights bill

ANKARA
Ruling AKP submits animal rights bill

Turkey's AKP on July 1 submitted a long-awaited bill on animal rights to the Parliament's Speaker Office.

Under the bill, “animals will no longer be seen as products, but as life," Mahir Ünal, the party's deputy parliamentary group chair, told reporters in parliament.

Also under the bill, the sale of cats and dogs by pet shops will be banned, he said.

Ünal also said land-based and water circuses and dolphin parks will be prohibited.

"Cat and dog owners will be required to have digital IDs, and their abandonment will face sanctions," he said.

The bill will first face parliament's Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Affairs Committee.

"We hope to pass this bill before parliament’s (summer) recess, keeping our promise (to the nation)," he added.

The bill is expected to be debated next week by the committee.

On June 8, AKP spokesman Ömer Çelik told reporters that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is pushing for the law’s passage.

TURKEY Turkish FM calls on international community to take chance on Cyprus issue

Turkish FM calls on international community to take chance on Cyprus issue
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey starts giving third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Turkey starts giving third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

  2. Turkey lifts restrictions as normalization phase begins

    Turkey lifts restrictions as normalization phase begins

  3. Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

    Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

  4. Founder of Çiftlik Bank turns himself in

    Founder of Çiftlik Bank turns himself in

  5. Kanal Istanbul won't affect governance of straits: Turkish FM

    Kanal Istanbul won't affect governance of straits: Turkish FM
Recommended
Turkish FM calls on international community to take chance on Cyprus issue

Turkish FM calls on international community to take chance on Cyprus issue
Turkey unveils new action plan for violence against women

Turkey unveils new action plan for violence against women
Founder of Çiftlik Bank turns himself in

Founder of Çiftlik Bank turns himself in
CHP outlines 29 principles for return to parliamentary system

CHP outlines 29 principles for return to parliamentary system
Motion to lift immunity of CHP leader and 19 MPs submitted to parliament

Motion to lift immunity of CHP leader and 19 MPs submitted to parliament
Turkish court sentences FETÖ members up to 11 years

Turkish court sentences FETÖ members up to 11 years
WORLD EU revives bloc-wide travel with COVID pass but Delta poses threat

EU revives bloc-wide travel with COVID pass but Delta poses threat 

An EU-wide COVID certificate for easier travel comes into force on July 1, just in time for Europe's busy summer vacation period, but the more-infectious Delta variant is already threatening to curtail its use.

ECONOMY Retrenchment circular limits usage of official cars, phones

Retrenchment circular limits usage of official cars, phones

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a detailed circular to cut red tape and reduce expenditures.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe unveiled a tribute on June 29 to one of its football legends. 