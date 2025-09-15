Rubio promises 'unwavering support' for Israel in Gaza goals

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would provide "unwavering support" to Israel in the war in Gaza as he called for the eradication of Hamas during a visit to the U.S. ally on Monday.

"The people of Gaza deserve a better future, but that better future cannot begin until Hamas is eliminated," Rubio told reporters next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"You can count on our unwavering support and commitment to see it come to fruition."

Netanyahu said Rubio's visit was a "clear message" that the United States stood with Israel and praised President Donald Trump for his backing, calling him the "greatest friend that Israel has ever had."

On Monday, Rubio said plans by Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state "emboldened" Hamas.

"They're largely symbolic—they have really no impact whatsoever on bringing us any closer to a Palestinian state. The only impact they actually have is it makes Hamas feel more emboldened," he said.

Rubio had said he would speak to Netanyahu about Israeli plans to seize Gaza City, the largest urban center in the devastated territory, as well as the government's talk of annexing parts of the occupied West Bank in hopes of precluding a Palestinian state.

Rubio said Trump wants the Gaza war to be "finished "with"—which would mean the release of hostages and ensuring Hamas is "no longer a threat."

But talks were made more difficult last week when the Trump administration was caught off guard by an Israeli attack in Qatar against Hamas leaders who were meeting to discuss a new U.S. ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed another 17 people on Monday, all but one in Gaza City, said Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza civil defense agency.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defense agency or the Israeli military.

  'Eternal capital' 

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the Israelis were pushing more residents into the already overcrowded Al-Mawasi, which lacks basics such as food and water and where disease is spreading.

The war was sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed at least 64,871 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

Trump, for years a fervent defender of Netanyahu, on Sunday again voiced support for Qatar, which is home to the largest U.S. air base in the region and has assiduously courted the U.S. president, including by gifting a luxury jet.

"Qatar has been a very great ally. Israel and everyone else, we have to be careful. "When we attack people, we have to be careful," said Trump.

Qatar has, along with Egypt and the United States, led mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

But the United States has not joined European powers in pressing Israel to end the offensive, who fear it will aggravate the already severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where most of its 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once since the outbreak of the war.

Despite the objections over the Qatar strike, Rubio opened the visit on Sunday with a highly symbolic show of support as he joined Netanyahu at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews are allowed to pray.

With Rubio at his side, Netanyahu said the Israel-U.S. alliance has "never been stronger."

  Controversial tunnel 

Rubio, a devout Catholic, later posted that his visit showed his belief that Jerusalem is the "eternal capital" of Israel.

Until Trump's first term, U.S. leaders had shied away from such overt statements backing Israeli sovereignty over contested Jerusalem, which is also holy to Muslims and Christians.

Trump moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, in a sharp break with most of the world.

Rubio is expected Monday to attend the inauguration of a tunnel for religious tourists that goes underneath the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan to the holy sites.

The project has stirred fears among Palestinian residents that it could further dilute their presence, allowing Israelis to bypass Palestinians and possibly putting at risk the physical foundations of their homes.

Fakhri Abu Diab, 63, a community spokesman in Silwan, said Rubio should instead come to see homes, such as his own, that have been demolished by Israel in what Palestinians charge is a targeted campaign to erase them.

"Instead of siding with international law, the United States is going the way of extremists and the far right and ignoring our history," he said.

Rubio played down the political implications, calling it "one of the most important archaeological sites in the world."

