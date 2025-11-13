Rubio says US 'optimistic' for UN resolution on Gaza

Rubio says US 'optimistic' for UN resolution on Gaza

NIAGARA, Canada
Rubio says US optimistic for UN resolution on Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to traveling journalists at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 12, 2025 after the G7 foreign ministers meeting. (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday he was optimistic that the U.N. Security Council would finalize a resolution on Gaza that would back an international security force.

"We feel optimistic that it's going to happen," Rubio told reporters after G7 foreign ministers met in Canada.

"I think we're making good progress on the language of the resolution and hopefully we'll have action on it very soon."

Rubio said the United States was speaking with different countries on ways to "balance their interests here, and how that's structured beyond just the security force."

The United States last week started circulating the draft resolution that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war championed by President Donald Trump.

While the Trump administration has long criticized the United Nations, a number of countries have said that they need the authorization of the Security Council before they can deploy troops to Gaza.

Rubio said that the deployment for the international force was crucial both to allowing more assistance into the Palestinian territory and sidelining Hamas.

"If you really want to see a huge uptick, not just in humanitarian assistance, but redevelopment, you're going to need to have security," Rubio said.

US, UN, Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms
Conference to weigh up stubbing out cigarette butts

Conference to weigh up stubbing out cigarette butts
China summons Japan ambassador over PM Taiwan comments

China summons Japan ambassador over PM Taiwan comments
Ukrainian capital comes under massive attack

Ukrainian capital comes under 'massive' attack
BBC says sorry to Trump, but rejects defamation claim

BBC says sorry to Trump, but rejects defamation claim
Greek Air Force deletes controversial C-130 post after backlash

Greek Air Force deletes controversial C-130 post after backlash
Syria reopens embassy in London after more than decade

Syria reopens embassy in London after more than decade
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿