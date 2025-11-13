Rubio says US 'optimistic' for UN resolution on Gaza

NIAGARA, Canada

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to traveling journalists at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 12, 2025 after the G7 foreign ministers meeting. (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday he was optimistic that the U.N. Security Council would finalize a resolution on Gaza that would back an international security force.

"We feel optimistic that it's going to happen," Rubio told reporters after G7 foreign ministers met in Canada.

"I think we're making good progress on the language of the resolution and hopefully we'll have action on it very soon."

Rubio said the United States was speaking with different countries on ways to "balance their interests here, and how that's structured beyond just the security force."

The United States last week started circulating the draft resolution that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war championed by President Donald Trump.

While the Trump administration has long criticized the United Nations, a number of countries have said that they need the authorization of the Security Council before they can deploy troops to Gaza.

Rubio said that the deployment for the international force was crucial both to allowing more assistance into the Palestinian territory and sidelining Hamas.

"If you really want to see a huge uptick, not just in humanitarian assistance, but redevelopment, you're going to need to have security," Rubio said.