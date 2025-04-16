Rubio headed to Paris for Ukraine war talks

Rubio headed to Paris for Ukraine war talks

PARIS
Rubio headed to Paris for Ukraine war talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio headed to Paris on Wednesday for talks on ending the war in Ukraine, his office said.

The State Department said in a communique that Rubio is traveling with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff for talks with European officials on advancing President Donald Trump's goal of ending the war triggered by the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor in 2022.

Trump's push for a ceasefire in the war has yet to yield fruit, and a Russian missile strike on April 13 in the Ukrainian city of Sumy that killed at least 35 people showed how the war is far from over, even as peace overtures are under way.

Witkoff said on April 14, three days after holding his third meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that he himself sees a peace deal "emerging."

The Paris talks will follow NATO chief Mark Rutte's visit to Ukraine's port city of Odesa, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky .

The alliance's support for Ukraine remains “unwavering,” he said on April 15, emphasizing that more than $22 billion in security assistance has already been pledged by allies in the first three months of the year.

His visit came days after two Russian ballistic missiles struck the city of Sumy, killing at least 35 people, including two children, and injuring 119.

The attack on the northeastern city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Russia, marked the second large-scale attack in just over a week to result in significant civilian casualties.

Earlier this month, about 20 people were killed, including nine children, after a Russian ballistic missile struck Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih on April 4.

“I’m here today because I believe Ukraine’s people deserve real peace, real safety and security in their country, in their homes,” Rutte said during a joint news conference with Zelensky. The two met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a hospital in Odesa.

 

France,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bahçeli: Trustee for CHP not right or possible

Bahçeli: Trustee for CHP 'not right or possible'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bahçeli: Trustee for CHP 'not right or possible'

    Bahçeli: Trustee for CHP 'not right or possible'

  2. Journalist detained in probe into CHP trustee claims

    Journalist detained in probe into CHP trustee claims

  3. DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

    DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

  4. Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

    Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

  5. Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan
Recommended
500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle
Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students
Myanmar junta to free nearly 5,000 prisoners in amnesty

Myanmar junta to free nearly 5,000 prisoners in amnesty
Trump blocked Israeli plan to strike Iran nuclear sites: Report

Trump blocked Israeli plan to strike Iran nuclear sites: Report
China’s Xi visits Cambodia to cap 3-nation South Asia tour

China’s Xi visits Cambodia to cap 3-nation South Asia tour
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war
UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks
WORLD 500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

Around 500,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza since Israel resumed its military offensive in the Palestinian territory following the collapse of a temporary truce with Hamas, according to the U.N. humanitarian office, OCHA.
ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $179.2 billion as of February, increasing by $1.2 billion in comparison to the previous month, the Central Bank said on April 17.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿