Rubio arrives in Istanbul to attend Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations

ISTANBUL
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Istanbul on Friday morning to attend peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as hosted by Türkiye.

At Istanbul Airport, Rubio and his delegation were received by Istanbul Consul General Julie A. Eadeh and other officials at 9.30 am (0630GMT), according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The delegation led by Rubio will attend the Türkiye–U.S.–Ukraine trilateral meeting at 10.45 am (0745GMT) at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Presidential Working Office.

A series of meetings in various formats is planned, including trilateral talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Türkiye as well as Russia, Ukraine, and Türkiye, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Taking part in the meetings will be Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a U.S. delegation headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Ukrainian delegation headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and a Russian delegation headed by Vladimir Medinsky, an advisor to President Vladimir Putin.

Rubio also said the U.S. delegation would meet with a high-level delegation from Ukraine and take part in the Russia–Ukraine negotiations.

