Royals mull response after names revealed in Harry and Meghan 'racism' row

Royals mull response after names revealed in Harry and Meghan 'racism' row

LONDON
Royals mull response after names revealed in Harry and Meghan racism row

Buckingham Palace is considering its next move after a British TV host named two royals who allegedly raised concerns about the skin color of Prince Harry's son, a royal source said on Nov. 30.

Speculation has swirled since Harry and his mixed-race wife Meghan made the claims in an explosive U.S. television interview in March 2021 about their time in the royal family.

Harry's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II responded afterwards that "some recollections may vary" about what was said.

His older brother Prince William -- heir to their father King Charles III - has also insisted the royals were "very much not a racist family.”

Harry and Meghan, who quit the royal family in early 2020 and moved to north America, have since denied accusing the family of racism, instead implying they had an "unconscious bias.”

The claims are back again because the Dutch version of a new book by royal commentator Omid Scobie reportedly named the two royals, forcing the editions to be pulped.

Piers Morgan, a former U.K. tabloid newspaper editor who has frequently criticized Harry and Meghan, then publicly named the pair, to allow for what he said was an "open debate" about what happened.

He told viewers of his TalkTV show "Uncensored" on Nov. 29 night: "I don't believe that any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family.”

"And until there is actual evidence of those comments being made I will never believe it."

Meghan, in the couple's Oprah Winfrey interview, claimed one person made the comment about Prince Archie, not two, as Scobie states in his book.

Asked to respond to Morgan's comments, the royal source told AFP: "We are considering all options."

The U.K. Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that could include legal action.

Scobie, who co-wrote a favorable biography of Harry and Meghan, has said he did not name the royals in the English version of the book, "Endgame" for legal reasons.

The Dutch translator who worked on the book, Saskia Peeters, said the names were in the manuscript sent to her, according to the Daily Mail website.

"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," she said, according to MailOnline.

"The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was [to] translate the book from English into Dutch.”

U.K. media industry trade magazine Press Gazette said Morgan and TalkTV "have risked a possible defamation action" for reporting the claim.

But legal experts said the likelihood of them doing so were small, not least because it would compel the names to be formally put in the public domain.

Meghan Markle,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

    Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

  2. North Korea threatens to 'destroy' US spy satellites

    North Korea threatens to 'destroy' US spy satellites

  3. King Charles urges 'genuine' climate action at COP28

    King Charles urges 'genuine' climate action at COP28

  4. Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030: EU chief

    Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030: EU chief

  5. Japan to stop building 'unabated' coal plants: PM

    Japan to stop building 'unabated' coal plants: PM
Recommended
Celebrated US photographer Elliott Erwitt dead at 95

Celebrated US photographer Elliott Erwitt dead at 95
Scotland bids farewell to giant pandas

Scotland bids farewell to giant pandas
After success abroad, Saudi designers hit the runway at home

After success abroad, Saudi designers hit the runway at home
Killers of the Flower Moon named best film by New York film critics

'Killers of the Flower Moon' named best film by New York film critics
2024 Oscars broadcast set for prime time

2024 Oscars broadcast set for prime time
Russia charges Ukrainian Eurovision winner in absentia

Russia charges Ukrainian Eurovision winner in absentia
WORLD Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

More than 20 countries called for the tripling of world nuclear energy capacity at UN climate talks on Saturday as part of efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
ECONOMY Slowdown in manufacturing continues

Slowdown in manufacturing continues

The slowdown in the Turkish manufacturing sector became more entrenched in November, a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) and S&P Global has shown.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.