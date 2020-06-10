Row over Hagia Sophia an artificial crisis: Akşener

  • June 10 2020 12:33:47

Row over Hagia Sophia an artificial crisis: Akşener

ANKARA
Row over Hagia Sophia an artificial crisis: Akşener

Alamy Photo

İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener has criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for sparking “artificial crises” in order to divert people’s attention from economic and other pressing issues and suggested that the government’s recent demand to turn the Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque was one of them.

“Stop trying to shift this country’s agenda by replacing the country’s important problems with artificial crises. Hagia Sophia is an example of this. Whenever they had problems in the last 18 years, they brought the Hagia Sophia issue to the fore,” Akşener told her parliamentary group on June 10.

Recalling that the İYİ Party submitted a parliamentary motion to study for the opening of the Hagia Sophia to worship in order to test whether the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is sincere on this issue, Akşener said, “The AKP voted against it. The MHP [Nationalist Movement Party] and the HDP [Peoples’ Democratic Party] abstained and our motion was rejected.”

“This shame is enough for you,” Akşener said, referring to the AKP’s rejection. The AKP officials explained that they wanted to wait for the ruling of the Council of State on the status of the Hagia Sophia which is slated for July 2 and that’s why they rejected the Good Party’s initiative.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stressed that his government will take necessary action concerning the opening of the Hagia Sophia to worship in line with the court ruling. The former Greek Orthodox cathedral was turned into a museum in 1934.

Greece has harshly criticized Turkey for the recital of Quran at the Hagia Sophia as part of the celebrations of the 567th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul by the Ottoman Empire.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases stay-at-home measures for over-65s, under-18s

    Turkey eases stay-at-home measures for over-65s, under-18s

  2. Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

    Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

  3. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  4. New governors in 41 provinces appointed: Official Gazette

    New governors in 41 provinces appointed: Official Gazette

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,729 as recoveries exceed 144,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,729 as recoveries exceed 144,000
Recommended
New governors in 41 provinces appointed: Official Gazette

New governors in 41 provinces appointed: Official Gazette
Court releases arrested former HDP lawmaker

Court releases arrested former HDP lawmaker

Stripping three MPs of lawmaker status unconstitutional: CHP leader

Stripping three MPs of lawmaker status unconstitutional: CHP leader
Election law should be revised: Justice minister

Election law should be revised: Justice minister
AKP mulls changing election alliance rules

AKP mulls changing election alliance rules
CHP, HDP mull new strategies after dismissal of three MPs

CHP, HDP mull new strategies after dismissal of three MPs
WORLD UN chief urges fast action to avoid global food emergency

UN chief urges fast action to avoid 'global food emergency'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for immediate action on June 9 to avoid a "global food emergency,'' saying more than 820 million people are hungry, some 144 million children under 5-years-old are stunted, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse.
ECONOMY Aselsan signs $31.3 mln mechanical ventilator order deal

Aselsan signs $31.3 mln mechanical ventilator order deal

The Turkish defense giant Aselsan signed an agreement worth $31.3 million with the International Health Services Inc. for the production of mechanical ventilators.

SPORTS Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore

Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore        

Bayern Munich can take another step towards repeating last season’s German league and cup double on June 10, with midfielder Leon Goretzka a player transformed since the coronavirus shutdown.