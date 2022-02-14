Roses, hearts and more: Turks mark ‘festival of love’

  • February 14 2022 13:31:00

Roses, hearts and more: Turks mark ‘festival of love’

ISTANBUL
Roses, hearts and more: Turks mark ‘festival of love’

Celebrating Valentine’s Day might not be a widely celebrated traditional festivity for most Turks, but the day was a perfect opportunity for some romantics in the country to redeclare their love or even pop the big question.

Preparations for the ‘day of lovers’ celebrations began late on the previous night as many flower sellers and gift makers worked hard to get the orders ready on time. It was seen that florists were in a non-stop rush, particularly in Istanbul and Ankara.

“We have been working since night to make the couples happy. The price of roses varies, they range anywhere between 40 Turkish liras [$2.95], 60 liras [$4.45] and 100 liras ($7.40),” said Ferdi Kılıç, a flower-seller in Istanbul’s working-class Bağcılar district.

Ahmet Sağlam, another florist in the Turkish metropolis, noted that he began the preparations in the dark of the night because of those who came to buy flowers at night or ordered online.

However, the prices of flowers were not that reasonable everywhere.

A florist in the eastern province of Kahramanmaraş prepared a Valentine’s Day bouquet worth 20,000 liras ($1,450), which she combined with euro banknotes and red roses, and contrary to expectations, the bouquet quickly found a buyer.

Day full of surprises

While some couples walking on streets with a chocolate package or a bouquet of flowers drew attention, many sweethearts who decided to move away from florists and souvenir shops came up with more exciting ideas.

With its underground cities, fabulous sunsets, hot-air balloon rides, horseback tours and hotels offering cave room options, Turkey’s Cappadocia region became a hot stop for couples who wanted to have an unforgettable Valentine’s Day.

“We send our love to all of Turkey with our heart-shaped hot-air balloons for Valentine’s Day,” said Bilge Ezel, a hot-air balloon pilot working in the region, noting that many couples showed interest in flights on this special day.

In Istanbul, nostalgic car enthusiast couples, who set out with the members of the Istanbul Classical Automobile Association, toured the streets of Kadıköy, declaring their love in convoy.

The day was also an opportunity for those who want to make an unforgettable marriage proposal.

Mehmet Mithat Cengiz, a 65-year-old retired teacher living in Turkey’s southern province of Adana, proposed to 66-year-old Vesile Uğurluel, who lives in the same nursing facility with him, on Valentine’s Day.

Cengiz proposed to Uğurel in a room decorated in the nursing home, accompanied by balloons, cake and music. He got the “yes” eventually, bringing joy to everyone at the facility.

valentine's day, mark,

TURKEY Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  2. Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

    Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

  3. Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

    Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

  4. Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine: US

    Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine: US

  5. Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

    Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold
Recommended
Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast
Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row
Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold
Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire

Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire
Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report
Turkey hit by floods, wildfires most in 2021

Turkey hit by floods, wildfires most in 2021
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

High-end automaker Volvo has said that the global supply chain bottlenecks caused it to sell fewer cars, but that its profitability rose as it was able sell vehicles at higher prices.

SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.