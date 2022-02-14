Roses, hearts and more: Turks mark ‘festival of love’

ISTANBUL

Celebrating Valentine’s Day might not be a widely celebrated traditional festivity for most Turks, but the day was a perfect opportunity for some romantics in the country to redeclare their love or even pop the big question.

Preparations for the ‘day of lovers’ celebrations began late on the previous night as many flower sellers and gift makers worked hard to get the orders ready on time. It was seen that florists were in a non-stop rush, particularly in Istanbul and Ankara.

“We have been working since night to make the couples happy. The price of roses varies, they range anywhere between 40 Turkish liras [$2.95], 60 liras [$4.45] and 100 liras ($7.40),” said Ferdi Kılıç, a flower-seller in Istanbul’s working-class Bağcılar district.

Ahmet Sağlam, another florist in the Turkish metropolis, noted that he began the preparations in the dark of the night because of those who came to buy flowers at night or ordered online.

However, the prices of flowers were not that reasonable everywhere.

A florist in the eastern province of Kahramanmaraş prepared a Valentine’s Day bouquet worth 20,000 liras ($1,450), which she combined with euro banknotes and red roses, and contrary to expectations, the bouquet quickly found a buyer.

Day full of surprises

While some couples walking on streets with a chocolate package or a bouquet of flowers drew attention, many sweethearts who decided to move away from florists and souvenir shops came up with more exciting ideas.

With its underground cities, fabulous sunsets, hot-air balloon rides, horseback tours and hotels offering cave room options, Turkey’s Cappadocia region became a hot stop for couples who wanted to have an unforgettable Valentine’s Day.

“We send our love to all of Turkey with our heart-shaped hot-air balloons for Valentine’s Day,” said Bilge Ezel, a hot-air balloon pilot working in the region, noting that many couples showed interest in flights on this special day.

In Istanbul, nostalgic car enthusiast couples, who set out with the members of the Istanbul Classical Automobile Association, toured the streets of Kadıköy, declaring their love in convoy.

The day was also an opportunity for those who want to make an unforgettable marriage proposal.

Mehmet Mithat Cengiz, a 65-year-old retired teacher living in Turkey’s southern province of Adana, proposed to 66-year-old Vesile Uğurluel, who lives in the same nursing facility with him, on Valentine’s Day.

Cengiz proposed to Uğurel in a room decorated in the nursing home, accompanied by balloons, cake and music. He got the “yes” eventually, bringing joy to everyone at the facility.