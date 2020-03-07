Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case

  • March 07 2020 11:28:59

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case

SAO PAULO - The Associated Press
Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case

Former soccer star Ronaldinho is escorted by police to go before Judge Mirko Valinotti at the Justice Palace court in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 6, 2020. (AP Photo)

Soccer star Ronaldinho was arrested on March 6 night in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital after authorities said he entered the country with falsified documents.

The 39-year-old Brazilian and his brother, Roberto Assis, were taken to a police station in Asunción shortly before 10 p.m. local time, Paraguay’s prosecutors office said in a statement.

Ronaldinho’s lawyer Sérgio Queiroz confirmed the arrest to The Associated Press and said his legal team in Paraguay has filed an injunction to release the former footballer and his brother.

Shortly before the arrests, Queiroz told the AP the 2002 World Cup winner and former Barcelona star was preparing to take a flight back to Rio de Janeiro, where he lives.

Ronaldinho and Assis testified for six hours earlier about the false Paraguayan documents found in their possession on Wednesday. The Brazilians said they had come to Asunción for business reasons.

The former footballer and his brother said the documents were offered as a gift by a Brazilian businessman, Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has already been jailed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

    Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

  2. Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

    Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

  3. US pressures European allies to support Turkey

    US pressures European allies to support Turkey

  4. Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

    Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

  5. Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal

    Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal
Recommended
ISIL attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32

ISIL attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32
Biden racks up endorsements as Sanders goes on the attack in US presidential race

Biden racks up endorsements as Sanders goes on the attack in US presidential race
Saudi Arabia detains top royal family members: Report

Saudi Arabia detains top royal family members: Report
US cruise ship in limbo as anti-virus controls spread

US cruise ship in limbo as anti-virus controls spread
Italian municipality grants citizenship to PKK leader

Italian municipality grants citizenship to PKK leader
Judges say investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan can proceed

Judges say investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan can proceed
WORLD ISIL attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32

ISIL attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32

ISIL opened fire at a ceremony in Kabul on March 6, killing at least 32 people in the first major attack in the city since the United States reached an agreement with the Afghan Taliban on a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops.

ECONOMY Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey welcomed 26.2 million air passengers in the first two months of 2020, the state airport authority announced on March 6. 
SPORTS Turkey rejects Arab Leagues baseless claims

Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

Turkey on March 5 rejected recent decisions by the Arab League which contained unfounded allegations against the country.