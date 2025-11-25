Roman stadium revealed during new excavations

UŞAK

Within the scope of the latest excavation works, archaeologists are unearthing a 2,000-year-old stadium in the ancient city of Blaundos, nestled in the western province of Uşak’s Ulubey district — a settlement once known as a “garrison city” for soldiers who accompanied Alexander the Great on his march into Anatolia.

Surrounded by steep valleys carved by the Ulubey Canyon, the city has only one entrance, giving it the appearance of a natural fortress. Located 500 meters from the main gate, nine restored Roman aqueducts and a monumental tomb offer visitors a glimpse into ancient architectural traditions.

The colonnaded street, considered the heart of the city, preserves Roman and Byzantine structural remains, while the 2,000-year-old Temple of Demeter greets visitors with its intact layout.

At the edge of the city, visitors can also see three standing stones reminiscent of England’s Stonehenge and rock-cut tombs lining the canyon slopes.

Excavations at Blaundos have continued since 2018 under the supervision of the Uşak Museum Directorate as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” initiative.

Following recent work on the main avenue and the North Temple, archaeologists have now begun digging at the stadium, which measures 140 meters by 37 meters and overlooks the canyon to the left of the city’s entrance.

During the initial phase of the excavation, researchers uncovered a rock-carved water channel believed to have carried water to a nearby Roman bath. Steps at the stadium’s entrance and a terraced retaining wall — thought to have been built to support the sloping terrain — were also revealed.

Şerif Söyler, head of the Blaundos excavations and director of the Uşak Museum, said the city dates back to the 3rd century B.C., while many of its major structures were built in the 1st century A.D.

With excavations now continuing 12 months a year, Söyler said beginning work at the stadium marks a major milestone. “Blaundos is a medium-sized ancient city, and the stadium reflects that scale at 140 meters by 37 meters. It is located near the entrance, right next to a bath complex uncovered in earlier excavations,” he said.

Söyler noted that the structure’s dating may change as new archaeological evidence emerges. “We know the stadium was built in the 1st century A.D., but future finds may reveal earlier phases, later repairs or possible earthquake damage,” he said.

Although the work will take time due to the structure’s size, Söyler emphasized that revealing a stadium at the city’s entrance will transform both its visual and cultural identity. “Once fully uncovered and restored, this space could host concerts, theater performances or competitions,” he said.

“Beginning excavations this year on a stadium known to be around 2,000 years old is truly exciting for us. After completing the excavation and restoration, bringing the entire structure to light will add immense value to Blaundos Ancient City, and that motivates us greatly,” he added.