Roman-era coin returned to museum by youngest donor

Roman-era coin returned to museum by youngest donor

ÇANAKKALE
Roman-era coin returned to museum by youngest donor

A child has become Türkiye's youngest artifact donor after delivering a coin from the 2,000-year-old Roman-era ancient city of Alexandria Troas that he found in the garden of his house to Troy Museum Director Rıdvan Gölcük via archaeologist Hazal Fırat.

Troy Museum is home to 2,000 artifacts in a closed area of ​​12,750 square meters, built with an expenditure of approximately 70 million Turkish liras at the entrance of the Troy Ruins, which sheds light on the 5,600 years of history in the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

Within the scope of the "My Classmate Homer Project," the ancient city of Troy is explained to students in schools.

Ten-year-old Onur Özcan Çimen, who lives in Çıplak village, saw a shining object while riding his bicycle in the garden of his house. He thought that the object was ancient money and reported it to his family. Then, he contacted Fırat, an archaeologist at the Troy Museum, who talked about Troy at his school as part of the "My Classmate Homer Project."

On May 6, Çimen showed the coin to Gölcük saying that he wanted to donate it to the museum. During the examination carried out in the museum, it was determined that the money was a 2,000-year-old city coin of the ancient city of Alexandria Troas.

The coin depicts the bust of Emperor Commodus on one side and Apollo Smintheus on the other.

Çimen became the youngest artifact donator in Türkiye. The first donator was 11-year-old Necdet, born in 1923, who donated a Roman-era funerary stele he found in a field 90 years ago to the Çanakkale Museum in 1934.

“He donated the coin to Troy Museum. Onur is 10 years old. In the past, we organized a small-sized exhibition at Troy Museum featuring Necdet, who donated an artifact to the museum in 1934. Necdet was 11 years old when he made this donation. Nearly 90 years later, Çıplak villager Onur has become Türkiye's youngest artifact donor at the age of 10,” Gölcük said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
Rare planetary parade to occur in sky

Rare planetary parade to occur in sky
Jackie Matisse’s kites fly in Arter

Jackie Matisse’s kites fly in Arter
Rome museum gives stolen artifacts their due

Rome museum gives stolen artifacts their due
Giant pandas to return to Washingtons National Zoo

Giant pandas to return to Washington's National Zoo
Singer Dua Lipa condemns Israeli genocide in Gaza

Singer Dua Lipa condemns 'Israeli genocide' in Gaza
Pandemic bike boom is over

Pandemic bike boom is over
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿