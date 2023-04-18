Rocket hit house of Turkish citizen, 2-year-old daughter died

KHARTOUM

The 2-year-old girl of a Turkish citizen lost has her life as their house has been hit by a rocket amid fights between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan, claiming the lives of at least 200 people.

A weeks-long power struggle exploded into deadly violence on April 15 between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

During the ongoing clashes, a rocket hit the house of Turkish citizen Kubilay Dadük, while his 2-year-old daughter, Elin, lost her life.

Following the deadly clashes, Turkish Foreign Ministry issued security alerts for Turkish citizens residing in Sudan, asking them to stay indoors amid the escalated tensions following armed clashes in Sudan over the weekend.

Citizens should call the Turkish Embassy in Khartoum and the Consular Call Center of Türkiye in case of emergencies, the ministry said in a social media post on April 16.



Ankara is closely following the situation in Sudan, and the airspace in the country has been closed, it added.

“The security situation throughout the country is also not suitable for travel at this stage,” the statement said.

In an earlier statement, Türkiye expressed its concerns over the escalated tension following armed clashes in Sudan over the weekend.

Analysts say the fighting in the capital is unprecedented and could be prolonged, despite regional and global calls for a ceasefire as diplomats mobilize.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday he had spoken with the two generals and “underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire.”

“Too many civilian lives have already been lost,” Blinken tweeted, adding he had “stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of diplomatic personnel and aid workers.”

Following the call, Daglo said in a tweet that the pair had “discussed pressing issues in Sudan,” adding he was grateful for Blinken and the U.S.’s “commitment to restoring stability in Sudan.”

Blinken made his calls while in Japan for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, who also urged the warring sides to “end hostilities immediately” and “ensure the safety of all civilians.”

The European Union’s ambassador to Sudan was attacked in his home in Khartoum on April 17, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said. A spokesperson told AFP the veteran diplomat was “OK” following the assault.

Battles have taken place throughout the vast country and there are fears of regional spillover.

Terrified residents of the capital are spending the last and holiest days of Ramadan watching from their windows as tanks roll through the streets, buildings shake and smoke from fires triggered by the fighting hangs in the air.

The conflict has seen air strikes, artillery and heavy gunfire.