Road motor vehicle registrations up in February

  • March 23 2021 11:17:00

Road motor vehicle registrations up in February

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Road motor vehicle registrations up in February

Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose 42.8% year-on-year in February, the country's statistical authority said on March 23. 

A total of 72,902 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Compared to the previous month, motor vehicle registration were down by 35.3%.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered reached nearly 24.3 million by the end of February, TÜİK said.

In February, cars accounted for most new registrations - 63.7%, while small trucks accounted for 18.2%. Motorcycles represented 6.2%.

Among the new registered cars in the month, 14.2% were Fiat, 10.4% Renault, and 9.7% Volkswagen.

Meanwhile, according to a report issued by the Automotive Distributors’ Association, Turkey's automotive market expanded 24.2% in February compared to the same month of last year.

Passenger cars and light commercial vehicle sales in Turkey totaled 58,504 last month, it said.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week

    Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week

  2. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  3. Being realistic on Cyprus

    Being realistic on Cyprus

  4. Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse

    Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse

  5. Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention

    Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention
Recommended
Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse

Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse
Central government gross debt stock hits $249 bln

Central government gross debt stock hits $249 bln
Turkey’s zero waste project wins UN global action award

Turkey’s zero waste project wins UN global action award
Turkeys unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

No compromise from free-market mechanism: Turkish finance minister

No compromise from free-market mechanism: Turkish finance minister
OMV Turkey buys LNG-powered trucks from IVECO

OMV Turkey buys LNG-powered trucks from IVECO
WORLD Israel voters take fourth shot at deciding Netanyahu’s fate

Israel voters take fourth shot at deciding Netanyahu’s fate

Israelis were voting on March 23 in their fourth election in less than two years, with the nation still divided over whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deserves to remain in power.
ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations up in February

Road motor vehicle registrations up in February

Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose 42.8% year-on-year in February, the country's statistical authority said on March 23. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.