Rising UK shoplifting cost $2.7 billion in losses: retailers

LONDON

Shoplifting across the U.K. has spiked in recent months costing stores a record £2.2 billion ($2.7 billion) in losses, a leading retail organisation has warned.

"Retail crime is spiralling out of control," the British Retail Consortium said in its latest annual report, adding that thieves were also becoming more violent towards staff.

Cases of "retail violence and abuse increased over 50 per cent to more than 2,000 incidents a day".

In the 12 months to September 1, 2024, a total of 45,000 cases involving violence or abuse were recorded in U.K. stores, out of which 25,000 involved weapons.

"Shopworkers are often in a vulnerable situation, facing intimidation from someone potentially carrying a weapon and possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs," the report said.

Chris Brook-Carter, head of the Retail Trust, said that "almost half of the retail workers we've surveyed told us they currently fear for their safety."

"Nearly two thirds are stressed and anxious going to work due to this unacceptable level of retail crime," he added.

The total cost of retail crime including crime prevention has now reached "a colossal 4.2 billion pounds, of which 2.2 billion pounds is a direct result of customer theft," the report added.

"A lack of police action" over the years "has given these criminals a licence to steal, and a green light for aggression," said Helen Dickinson, head of the consortium.

Two main factors were also blamed for the rise in shoplifting: rising food prices and the spread of automated checkouts.