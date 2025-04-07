Rising costs spark ‘half-wedding’ trend

Özge Esen – ISTANBUL

With the wedding season approaching in Türkiye, rising costs have led couples to adopt the trending concept of "half-wedding," enabling them to customize their celebrations and choose more convenient and affordable alternatives to traditional weddings.

In response to ballooning expenses, Istanbul’s wedding hall operators have launched a more affordable option — scaled-down celebrations lasting just two hours.

Adem Sönmez, a sector representative, told the daily Hürriyet that mini-weddings are gaining popularity as a cost-effective alternative to traditional ceremonies.

“Instead of signing papers in municipal halls, couples now prefer our venues,” he said.

“The half-weddings are half the price of a regular wedding, yet still include hosting guests, dancing and a cake ceremony.”

Each year, approximately 600,000 couples get married in Türkiye, resulting in around 500,000 weddings. However, prices have surged by an average of 25 percent since last year.

Basic hall packages start from 50,000 Turkish Liras ($1,315), while a 200-guest dinner can reach 200,000 liras. When factoring in additional expenses, such as attire, photography, music and decor, total costs can soar to 350,000-400,000 liras.

Sönmez said their new format has seen a 15 percent rise in bookings this season.

“Venue availability is higher compared to last year. In 2025, we expect demand to be 15-20 percent stronger,” he added.

Emek Kırbıyık, the CEO of a wedding booking website, stated that the 2025 season began early, with couples booking venues as early as October 2024. He noted a shift in preferences, with cocktail-style receptions replacing traditional dinner weddings.

“Couples still want to celebrate, but within their means,” he said.

Sönmez emphasized the economic ripple effect of weddings, which stimulates up to 145 related sectors.

He called for VAT in the wedding industry to be reduced from 20 percent to 10 percent, arguing that such a move could provide a 20 percent effective discount for newlyweds and energize the market.