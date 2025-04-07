Rising costs spark ‘half-wedding’ trend

Rising costs spark ‘half-wedding’ trend

Özge Esen – ISTANBUL
Rising costs spark ‘half-wedding’ trend

With the wedding season approaching in Türkiye, rising costs have led couples to adopt the trending concept of "half-wedding," enabling them to customize their celebrations and choose more convenient and affordable alternatives to traditional weddings.

In response to ballooning expenses, Istanbul’s wedding hall operators have launched a more affordable option — scaled-down celebrations lasting just two hours.

Adem Sönmez, a sector representative, told the daily Hürriyet that mini-weddings are gaining popularity as a cost-effective alternative to traditional ceremonies.

“Instead of signing papers in municipal halls, couples now prefer our venues,” he said.

“The half-weddings are half the price of a regular wedding, yet still include hosting guests, dancing and a cake ceremony.”

Each year, approximately 600,000 couples get married in Türkiye, resulting in around 500,000 weddings. However, prices have surged by an average of 25 percent since last year.

Basic hall packages start from 50,000 Turkish Liras ($1,315), while a 200-guest dinner can reach 200,000 liras. When factoring in additional expenses, such as attire, photography, music and decor, total costs can soar to 350,000-400,000 liras.

Sönmez said their new format has seen a 15 percent rise in bookings this season.

“Venue availability is higher compared to last year. In 2025, we expect demand to be 15-20 percent stronger,” he added.

Emek Kırbıyık, the CEO of a wedding booking website, stated that the 2025 season began early, with couples booking venues as early as October 2024. He noted a shift in preferences, with cocktail-style receptions replacing traditional dinner weddings.

“Couples still want to celebrate, but within their means,” he said.

Sönmez emphasized the economic ripple effect of weddings, which stimulates up to 145 related sectors.

He called for VAT in the wedding industry to be reduced from 20 percent to 10 percent, arguing that such a move could provide a 20 percent effective discount for newlyweds and energize the market.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

    Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

  2. Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but 'questions' remain: Kremlin

    Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but 'questions' remain: Kremlin

  3. CHP endorses Özel’s slate for top boards at convention

    CHP endorses Özel’s slate for top boards at convention

  4. Netanyahu and Trump to talk tariffs, Iran and Gaza

    Netanyahu and Trump to talk tariffs, Iran and Gaza

  5. April weather brings unseasonal snow, cold snap across Türkiye

    April weather brings unseasonal snow, cold snap across Türkiye
Recommended
CHP endorses Özel’s slate for top boards at convention

CHP endorses Özel’s slate for top boards at convention
April weather brings unseasonal snow, cold snap across Türkiye

April weather brings unseasonal snow, cold snap across Türkiye
Govt accuses CHP leader of undermining democratic mandate

Govt accuses CHP leader of undermining democratic mandate
Parliament speaker calls for fair global system based on justice, equality

Parliament speaker calls for fair global system based on justice, equality
Post-holiday travel surge leads to traffic jams across country

Post-holiday travel surge leads to traffic jams across country
Swedish swimmer takes on Bosphorus with local group

Swedish swimmer takes on Bosphorus with local group
1964 love letter discovered during Istanbul museum restoration

1964 love letter discovered during Istanbul museum restoration
WORLD Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but questions remain: Kremlin

Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but 'questions' remain: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin still supported the idea of a truce in Ukraine, but many unanswered questions remained about how it would work.

ECONOMY Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend a major investment event and hold talks.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿