Richest group’s share in income increases

Richest group’s share in income increases

ANKARA
Richest group’s share in income increases

The share of the richest 20 percent of the population in total income increased from 48 percent in 2022 to 49.8 percent last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

The share of the bottom quintile, on the other hand, shrank from 6 percent to 5.9 percent.

The Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality ranging between 0 (complete equality) to 1 (complete inequality) was estimated at 0.433 for 2023 against 0.415 in 2022, the statistics authority said on Jan. 29.

Wages and salaries captured the highest share in total income, with 48.5 percent last year, rising from 46.2 percent in 2022. Entrepreneurial income accounted for 22.1 percent of the total, up from 21 percent in the previous year.

The mean annual equivalized household disposable income increased by 72.3 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year to 83,808 Turkish Liras ($27,62).

One-person households had the highest mean annual disposable income at 100,076 liras, pointing to an increase of 37,522 liras compared to 2022.

The mean annual income of higher education graduates was 157,851 liras, followed by high school graduates at 114,374 liras. The income of illiterate individuals was 45,637 liras.

The highest annual mean income was in the services sector, with 121,013 liras, while the lowest income was in agriculture, with 92,632 liras.

Employers had the highest mean annual income for main jobs with 408,174 liras, while it was 115,622 liras for self-employed.

The mean annual income of households in Istanbul was 114,634 liras, which was the highest, followed by Ankara with 108,036 liras and the region, including the northwestern provinces of Tekirdağ, Edirne and Kırklareli, at 101,372 liras, showed the data from TÜİK.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP unveils real municipalism manifesto ahead of local polls

AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

    AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

  2. Church attack probe involves unusual pattern of ISIL : Yerlikaya

    Church attack probe involves unusual pattern of ISIL : Yerlikaya

  3. US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

    US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

  4. Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

    Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

  5. FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war

    FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war
Recommended
Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts
Toyota apologises for scandals as vehicle sales set new record

Toyota apologises for scandals as vehicle sales set new record
Musk says Neuralink installs brain implant in first patient

Musk says Neuralink installs brain implant in first patient
Ryanair quarterly profit dives on higher fuel cost

Ryanair quarterly profit dives on higher fuel cost
Toyota suspends shipments of 10 models

Toyota suspends shipments of 10 models
Electronic goods prices rising amid tensions in Red Sea

Electronic goods prices rising amid tensions in Red Sea
Hotel prices rise most in Antalya last year

Hotel prices rise most in Antalya last year
WORLD Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Deadly fighting and bombardment rocked Gaza on Tuesday as international mediators pushed for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Israel-Hamas war.
ECONOMY Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

The Central Bank has changed reserve requirement ratios in a move that aims to encourage shift to Turkish Lira deposits.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿