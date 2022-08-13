Rhine drops below crucial level, impacts river transport

  • August 13 2022 10:13:58

Rhine drops below crucial level, impacts river transport

KAUB
Rhine drops below crucial level, impacts river transport

The Rhine river in Germany on Aug. 12 fell below a key waterline level used as a reference for judging its accessibility for shipping.

The water dropped below the 40-centimetre (15.7-inch) reference level in Kaub, a noted bottleneck for shipping where the Rhine runs narrow and shallow.

That level is considered necessary for much of the transport along the river.

But it fell to 38 cm in the early evening in Kaub, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Koblenz, and was expected to fall further by Monday, according to data and forecasts by the federal waterways authority.

Transport company Contargo warned its barges would "not be able to sail without danger".

"For reasons of safety, we shall have to largely discontinue our navigation on the Upper and Middle Rhine", it said on its website, noting that "no significant rainfall is expected in the coming days".

About four percent of freight is transported by sea in Germany, including on the Rhine, which originates in Switzerland and runs through several countries including France and Germany before flowing into the sea in the Netherlands.

The Rhine has become more important in recent months because, to reduce its dependence on Russian gas in particular, Germany is looking to coal.

But the large power plants are mainly located around the Rhine, a key river for their supply.

Germany’s biggest companies have already warned that major disruptions to river traffic could deal another blow to an economy already beset by logistical difficulties.

The 2018 drought, which saw the benchmark depth of the Rhine in Kaub drop to 25 centimetres in October, shrank German GDP by 0.2 percent that year, according to Deutsche Bank Research.

Europe, reine,

WORLD 2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU
Recommended
2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU
Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia

Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia
FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search

FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant
UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant

UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant
WORLD 2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

Blazes that have torched tens of thousands of hectares of forest in France, Spain and Portugal have made 2022 a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe, the EU’s satellite monitoring service said on Aug. 12. 
ECONOMY South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

The heir and de facto leader of Samsung group received a presidential pardon on Aug. 12, the latest example of South Korea’s long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.

SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.