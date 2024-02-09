Reverse migration to rural regions gains momentum: Data

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's population data for 2023 has revealed the trend of "reverse migration," as more people are now opting for a life in villages and towns due to the rising cost of living in cities as well as the appeal of a quiet life for retirees and agricultural production for younger people.

Address-based population data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) indicate that there was a significant increase in the population of villages and towns last year, which has shown a steady decline in recent years.

The rate of people living in provincial and district centers in Türkiye, which was 93.4 percent in 2022, was 93 percent in 2023. Strikingly, Istanbul's population has fallen for the second time in the history of the republic. On the other hand, the proportion of people living in towns and villages increased from 6.6 percent to 7 percent.

Expert opinions on the subject draw attention to two masses in the migration from the city to the village; retirees and young people. The rising cost of living, especially in metropolitan cities, is cited as an important factor in rural migration. Young people are also turning to villages in central regions to implement new production models as working conditions improve with technological advancements.

Türkiye's population continues to grow, albeit at a limited rate, but the declining birth rate and aging of the population are notable. As the productive population in rural areas is aging, it is vital that young people contribute to agriculture. According to last year's data, the average age of farmers has risen above 58 and the aging rural population is seen as the biggest risk for the future of food.

Experts say that the cost of living issue in the cities should be turned into an opportunity and serious social and economic incentives should be provided again to direct the young population to the villages.

"Building a house in a village is costly and has many procedures, just like in the city. This should be supported and regulated," suggested Professor Süleyman Soylu, a faculty member at Selçuk University Faculty of Agriculture.

The support provided by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry to women and young farmers and those with expertise in their fields within the scope of rural development is encouraging an increase in the number of people producing in villages again.

Agriculture Writer Ali Ekber Yıldırım said that technological developments now create more opportunities for remote working and that the assurance of a safer life in rural areas, away from the threat of natural disasters, especially