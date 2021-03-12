Retail sales volume up 2% in January

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s retail sales volume with constant prices jumped 2% year-on-year in January, according to official figures released on March 12.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco increased 12.3% during the month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Automotive fuels and non-food sales dropped 5.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Among non-food indices, electronic goods and furniture sales were up 12.9%, while sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment increased 0.7%, latest figures showed.

Sales of textile, clothing, and footwear declined 21.4%, along with a drop of 2.5% in sales of medical goods and cosmetics.

Sales by mail orders and internet climbed 101.6% year-on-year in January.

The retail sales volume was up 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, TÜİK said.

Retail turnover rises in January

The calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 16.7% on a yearly basis in January, according to latest data.

“In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 29.5%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 16.8%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 4.3%,” TÜİK said.