Retail sales volume shrinks 0.8% in June

  • August 14 2020 11:10:17

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's retail sales volume with constant prices fell 0.8% year-on-year in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 14. 

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 3.0%," TÜİK said.

Excluding automotive fuel, non-food sales dropped 2.8%, while automotive fuel sales slipped 0.9% over the same period.

Among non-food items, the volume of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment sales rose 2.5% on an annual basis in June. It was followed by electronic goods and furniture sales, increasing 1.3% during the same period.

Textile, clothing, and footwear sales declined 19.5%, while medical goods and cosmetic sales went down 1% from the same month last year.

Sales by mail order and the internet jumped 99.4% year-on-year in the month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales volume with constant prices soared 16.5% in June, TÜİK said.

