Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August

Türkiye's retail sales surged 12.2 percent year-on-year in August, data from the statistical authority TÜİK showed on Oct. 10.

The trade sales volume also jumped 6.9 percent in the month on a yearly basis, and wholesale trade sales rose 3.4 percent.

Food, drink and tobacco sales climbed 9.6 percent, non-food sales rose 14.1 percent and automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 9 percent in August.

Sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment climbed 21.9 percent in August on a yearly basis, while online sales also gained 4.7 percent in the month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales were up 0.9 percent, while trade sales and wholesale sales fell 1.4 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

TÜİK separately reported that the total turnover index, which covers the industry, construction, trade and services sectors, rose by 36.7 percent year-on-year in August 2025. Within the index, industry increased by 32.4 percent, construction by 53.2 percent, trade by 35.6 percent and services by 40.6 percent compared with the same month of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the total turnover index grew by 2 percent in August 2025. Looking at the sectoral details, industry rose by 1.9 percent, construction by 9.4 percent, trade by 0.9 percent and services by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month.

