Retail sales soar 29 percent in March

Retail sales soar 29 percent in March

ANKARA
Retail sales soar 29 percent in March

Retail sales volume at constant prices in Türkiye increased by 28.6 percent in March compared to the same month of 2022.

The annual increase in the retail sales index gathered pace from February’s 21.7 percent, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Retail sales also rose by 7.3 percent in March from the previous month, after declining 6.5 percent month-on-month in February.

Food and drinks sales exhibited an annual increase of 17 percent but fell by 0.2 percent compared to February.

Non-food sales grew 38 percent year-on-year and 12 percent on a monthly basis, while sales of motor vehicle fuel increased 18 percent from March last year.

The annual increase in electric goods and furniture was 43 percent. Textile sales were up 12 percent.

Mail orders and online sales exhibited a robust 54 percent increase in March compared to the same month of 2022.

Separate data from TÜİK showed that the combined turner in the industry, construction, trade and services sectors rose 59.4 percent last month from a year ago, easing from the 68.5 percent year-on-year increase in February. The monthly increase in total turnover was 4.1 percent.

In industry, turnover grew more than 42 percent, while in construction, the increase was 105 percent year-on-year.

In the trade and services sectors, the annual growth in turnover was 66.1 percent and 67.5 percent, respectively.

Economy, retail prices,

ARTS & LIFE Iraqi museum works toward reopening

Iraqi museum works toward reopening
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iraqi museum works toward reopening

    Iraqi museum works toward reopening

  2. Culture and Art Factory new venue in İzmir

    Culture and Art Factory new venue in İzmir

  3. Demand for housing set to rise

    Demand for housing set to rise

  4. Türkiye targets $125 bln in service export revenues this year

    Türkiye targets $125 bln in service export revenues this year

  5. Türkiye to go to its most critical elections

    Türkiye to go to its most critical elections
Recommended
Türkiye targets $125 bln in service export revenues this year

Türkiye targets $125 bln in service export revenues this year
Demand for housing set to rise

Demand for housing set to rise
UK economy ekes out growth in first quarter

UK economy ekes out growth in first quarter
German tax squeeze adds to coalition tensions

German tax squeeze adds to coalition tensions
Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion

Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion
EU launches first tender for joint gas purchases

EU launches first tender for joint gas purchases
WORLD New fighting kills 2 Palestinian commanders as Egypt pushes truce

New fighting kills 2 Palestinian commanders as Egypt pushes truce

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed two militant commanders Thursday, while a 70-year-old man was killed by Palestinian rocket fire in the first fatality inside Israel amid the current wave of fighting. The continuing bloodshed, which has left 30 Palestinians dead, came despite Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire.
ECONOMY Demand for housing set to rise

Demand for housing set to rise

Demand for rental houses is expected to pick up further in the next couple of months, stoking concerns that tensions between landlords and tenants will only intensify.
SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.