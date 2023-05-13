Retail sales soar 29 percent in March

ANKARA

Retail sales volume at constant prices in Türkiye increased by 28.6 percent in March compared to the same month of 2022.

The annual increase in the retail sales index gathered pace from February’s 21.7 percent, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Retail sales also rose by 7.3 percent in March from the previous month, after declining 6.5 percent month-on-month in February.

Food and drinks sales exhibited an annual increase of 17 percent but fell by 0.2 percent compared to February.

Non-food sales grew 38 percent year-on-year and 12 percent on a monthly basis, while sales of motor vehicle fuel increased 18 percent from March last year.

The annual increase in electric goods and furniture was 43 percent. Textile sales were up 12 percent.

Mail orders and online sales exhibited a robust 54 percent increase in March compared to the same month of 2022.

Separate data from TÜİK showed that the combined turner in the industry, construction, trade and services sectors rose 59.4 percent last month from a year ago, easing from the 68.5 percent year-on-year increase in February. The monthly increase in total turnover was 4.1 percent.

In industry, turnover grew more than 42 percent, while in construction, the increase was 105 percent year-on-year.

In the trade and services sectors, the annual growth in turnover was 66.1 percent and 67.5 percent, respectively.