Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Türkiye’s retail trade sector posted gains in September 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.

The calendar-adjusted retail trade sales volume index increased by 14.3 percent compared with the same month of the previous year, while the seasonally and calendar-adjusted index rose 2.2 percent month-on-month.

The annual and monthly increases were 13.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, in August.

Food, beverages and tobacco sales showed an 8.2 percent year-on-year rise, while they remained flat compared with August 2025.

Non-food retail sales also advanced, with the index climbing 18.2 percent annually and 3.5 percent monthly.

Automotive fuel sales recorded an annual increase of 7.5 percent but dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month.

TÜİK reported that online and mail-order trade volumes increased by 4.8 percent compared with September 2024, while posting a modest 2.1 percent rise on a month-on-month basis.

The overall trade sales volume index climbed 10.3 percent year-on-year in September, accelerating from the 7.7 percent increase recorded in August.

The index, which had declined by 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in August, rebounded to register a 4.7 percent month-on-month increase in September.

Separate data from TÜİK showed that the total turnover index, which covers the industry, construction, trade and services sectors, increased by 37.5 percent year-on-year in September, edging up from 37.3 percent in August.

Within this index, industry rose by 30.5 percent, construction by 32.8 percent, trade by 41.6 percent and services by 37 percent on an annual basis in September 2025.

